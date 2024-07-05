Joe Biden Apparently Believes He 'Shut Down' Putin but That's News to the Rest of America

For those of us who have been lucid the last three years, we watched in horror as Putin invaded Ukraine. The world saw Putin basically do whatever he pleases since Joe Biden entered the White House. Not a joke, in the words of Joe Biden.

Biden tells ABC: “I’m the guy that shut Putin down. No one thought could happen.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 6, 2024

No one thought that could happen because it didn't happen.

What is his staff telling him? https://t.co/ZJ9XoKn0T8 — Holden (@Holden114) July 6, 2024

One would think the tanks rolling across Ukraine may have been a little hint to Biden things were not going well.

Sad state of affairs when you read this and immediately wonder whether he's just lying or he actually believes this https://t.co/vc41YbSMKA — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 6, 2024

A good GOP strategist would come out tomorrow and say "The president said he shut Putin down, so no more American financial military aid to Ukraine is necessary." https://t.co/jDDRYB1xP9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024

Redsteeze basically fed them the line. Let's see if they run with it. Seriously though, why would America need to keep sending billions if Putin is 'shut down'?

Honestly this should scare us. Does he really believe that he has stopped Putin even a little bit? Even in a miniscule way? https://t.co/FbALcOrYjK — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 6, 2024

If anything, Putin has been emboldened.

This one is a top two quote from that interview. https://t.co/jDDRYB1xP9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024

Biden said many crazy things in that interview, but this one was definitely a doozy.

Biden was in the White House for both of the last two invasions launched by Putin into Ukraine. What exactly did he shut down? https://t.co/oIYl7L7dJF — Robert Greenway (@RC_Greenway) July 6, 2024

Russia is better off financially today than they were when they invaded Ukraine we have not shut down anything — Ben Warner (@BenWarner194043) July 6, 2024

WTF? This a$$hole was blaming high gas prices on Putin once upon a time (Putin Price Hike). https://t.co/WWN41ZIl84 — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) July 6, 2024

Oh yes! Remember, when spiking gas prices were because of Putin, but when they fell ever so slightly, Biden took credit for that, as well.

Fact Check: Putin invaded Ukraine under Biden and signed a mutual defense pact with North Korea two weeks ago. https://t.co/QX2XJo4veU — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) July 6, 2024

If this is what 'shutting down' Putin looks like, it's best for us all that Biden stops.

No one thought it could happen because it didn’t happen. https://t.co/biDKuDJ0ip — Russ Read (@RussCanRead) July 6, 2024

Really need more color on what he’s referring to here.



Putin started a war under Biden that’s still going on and costing America hundreds of billions - what did Biden “shut down?” https://t.co/TXI1xgDJsX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2024

Ummm. Putin invaded Ukraine on your and Obama’s watch. And then You offered Zelenskyy a ride out of town. https://t.co/3OnP3nMDlD — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 6, 2024

All the people with actual functioning long term memory remember things way differently the Joe Biden, shockingly.







