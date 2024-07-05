Joe Biden Apparently Believes He 'Shut Down' Putin but That's News to the Rest of America

Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:45 PM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

For those of us who have been lucid the last three years, we watched in horror as Putin invaded Ukraine. The world saw Putin basically do whatever he pleases since Joe Biden entered the White House. Not a joke, in the words of Joe Biden.

No one thought that could happen because it didn't happen.

One would think the tanks rolling across Ukraine may have been a little hint to Biden things were not going well.

Redsteeze basically fed them the line. Let's see if they run with it. Seriously though, why would America need to keep sending billions if Putin is 'shut down'?

WATCH: Biden's Interview With George Stephanopoulos Is Really, REALLY Bad (Here's Just ONE Example)
Amy Curtis
If anything, Putin has been emboldened.

Biden said many crazy things in that interview, but this one was definitely a doozy.

Oh yes! Remember, when spiking gas prices were because of Putin, but when they fell ever so slightly, Biden took credit for that, as well.

If this is what 'shutting down' Putin looks like, it's best for us all that Biden stops.

All the people with actual functioning long term memory remember things way differently the Joe Biden, shockingly.



