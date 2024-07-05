As Proof of How Well His Campaign Is Going, Biden Gets Trolled by Supporter in Disastrous WI Appearance

Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens...
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Biden made a campaign stop in Wisconsin today, which went swimmingly (not). Amid ongoing concerns about his cognitive function, and discordant crimes from Democrats and the media (redundant, we know) about staying in the race or dropping out, he needed Wisconsin to go smoothly.

Advertisement

From our friends at RedState, we can tell you it did not go smoothly.

They write:

The comeback tour is on after Joe Biden announced he's staying in the race, and it's going about as well as you'd expect. By well, I mean it's an absolute catastrophe for his campaign.

On Friday, the president showed up in Wisconsin to hold a "rally." The plan was simple. Have Biden yell from a teleprompter for a few minutes while appearing somewhat lucid. If he could pull that off, perhaps the White House would have the fodder necessary to push back on the current narrative about the president's senility. 

So yeah, that didn't happen. Biden was over an hour late for the event, only reinforcing the fact that he's struggling to make public appearances. As to the crowd? It didn't exactly scream enthusiasm either.

Biden was in Madison, WI -- a deeply blue city in deeply blue Dane County.

The enthusiasm was that low? Yikes.

Advertisement

And only the media seemed wholly unaware of it until last week. Weird.

Anyway, a keen-eyed viewer spotted an interesting sign in the crowd:

Oof.

We're honestly surprised this guy got the sign anywhere in the lines of a camera.

Yup.

Hahahahahahaha.

Not surprised at all.

But tell us more about democracy, Democrats.

Completely blacklisted.

Advertisement

Very true.

Right?

Bozo the clown, apparently.

Hooo boy, indeed.

Excellent question.

This is a campaign spiraling out of control.

The Biden campaign says they want to finish the job, and this sure seems like what they meant. Might as well let someone else burn it all down.

