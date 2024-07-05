As Proof of How Well His Campaign Is Going, Biden Gets Trolled by Supporter in Disastrous WI Appearance

Biden made a campaign stop in Wisconsin today, which went swimmingly (not). Amid ongoing concerns about his cognitive function, and discordant crimes from Democrats and the media (redundant, we know) about staying in the race or dropping out, he needed Wisconsin to go smoothly.

Advertisement

From our friends at RedState, we can tell you it did not go smoothly.

DISASTER: An Hour-Late Biden Burns Wisconsin Down With His Senility, Gets Trolled By His Own Supportershttps://t.co/lBxPzkcxDm — RedState (@RedState) July 5, 2024

They write:

The comeback tour is on after Joe Biden announced he's staying in the race, and it's going about as well as you'd expect. By well, I mean it's an absolute catastrophe for his campaign. On Friday, the president showed up in Wisconsin to hold a "rally." The plan was simple. Have Biden yell from a teleprompter for a few minutes while appearing somewhat lucid. If he could pull that off, perhaps the White House would have the fodder necessary to push back on the current narrative about the president's senility. So yeah, that didn't happen. Biden was over an hour late for the event, only reinforcing the fact that he's struggling to make public appearances. As to the crowd? It didn't exactly scream enthusiasm either.

Biden was in Madison, WI -- a deeply blue city in deeply blue Dane County.

The enthusiasm was that low? Yikes.

He’s been doing this every time he speaks since 2019… — Chad ™️ (@traip95) July 5, 2024

And only the media seemed wholly unaware of it until last week. Weird.

Anyway, a keen-eyed viewer spotted an interesting sign in the crowd:

There's a guy holding a sign on the risers that says "Pass the torch Joe". pic.twitter.com/VBrfcJw0r8 — Brittany (@bccover) July 5, 2024

Oof.

You can see the word "torch" better when he folds the sign a couple of seconds after this screen shot after someone shoved a Biden/Harris sign in front of his homemade sign. — Brittany (@bccover) July 5, 2024

We're honestly surprised this guy got the sign anywhere in the lines of a camera.

That guy's gonna get Trotsky'ed by dinner time. — Beorn (@Beorn2000) July 5, 2024

Yup.

They took it from him. pic.twitter.com/EsrrZ2etJp — Eukalyptus 𝕏 (@EukalyptusN) July 5, 2024

Hahahahahahaha.

Not surprised at all.

But tell us more about democracy, Democrats.

Yeah, that guy is about to be black listed from every event going forward. Lol — AC Super Nut (@AC_Super_Nut) July 5, 2024

Completely blacklisted.

At least one of them gets it. — Dreamr (@Jst1dreamr) July 5, 2024

Advertisement

Very true.

Right?

Who is running their campaign? https://t.co/4coU6dbXRF — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) July 5, 2024

Bozo the clown, apparently.

Hooo boy, indeed.

How the hell did this get past the Biden team!? https://t.co/QmT71kvmgn — Dustin R. Isaacs ⛰️ (@DustinRIsaacsKY) July 5, 2024

Excellent question.

This is a campaign spiraling out of control.

Yes, Joe. Let someone else Finish the Arson. https://t.co/Rhck7wCAng — The Fraser Faithful (@FraserFaithful) July 5, 2024

The Biden campaign says they want to finish the job, and this sure seems like what they meant. Might as well let someone else burn it all down.