As Proof of How Well His Campaign Is Going, Biden Gets Trolled by Supporter in Disastrous WI Appearance

Biden made a campaign stop in Wisconsin today, which went swimmingly (not). Amid ongoing concerns about his cognitive function, and discordant crimes from Democrats and the media (redundant, we know) about staying in the race or dropping out, he needed Wisconsin to go smoothly.
From our friends at RedState, we can tell you it did not go smoothly.
DISASTER: An Hour-Late Biden Burns Wisconsin Down With His Senility, Gets Trolled By His Own Supportershttps://t.co/lBxPzkcxDm— RedState (@RedState) July 5, 2024
The comeback tour is on after Joe Biden announced he's staying in the race, and it's going about as well as you'd expect. By well, I mean it's an absolute catastrophe for his campaign.
On Friday, the president showed up in Wisconsin to hold a "rally." The plan was simple. Have Biden yell from a teleprompter for a few minutes while appearing somewhat lucid. If he could pull that off, perhaps the White House would have the fodder necessary to push back on the current narrative about the president's senility.
So yeah, that didn't happen. Biden was over an hour late for the event, only reinforcing the fact that he's struggling to make public appearances. As to the crowd? It didn't exactly scream enthusiasm either.
Biden was in Madison, WI -- a deeply blue city in deeply blue Dane County.
The enthusiasm was that low? Yikes.
He’s been doing this every time he speaks since 2019…— Chad ™️ (@traip95) July 5, 2024
And only the media seemed wholly unaware of it until last week. Weird.
Anyway, a keen-eyed viewer spotted an interesting sign in the crowd:
There's a guy holding a sign on the risers that says "Pass the torch Joe". pic.twitter.com/VBrfcJw0r8— Brittany (@bccover) July 5, 2024
Oof.
You can see the word "torch" better when he folds the sign a couple of seconds after this screen shot after someone shoved a Biden/Harris sign in front of his homemade sign.— Brittany (@bccover) July 5, 2024
We're honestly surprised this guy got the sign anywhere in the lines of a camera.
That guy's gonna get Trotsky'ed by dinner time.— Beorn (@Beorn2000) July 5, 2024
Yup.
They took it from him. pic.twitter.com/EsrrZ2etJp— Eukalyptus 𝕏 (@EukalyptusN) July 5, 2024
Hahahahahahaha.
Not surprised at all.
But tell us more about democracy, Democrats.
Yeah, that guy is about to be black listed from every event going forward. Lol— AC Super Nut (@AC_Super_Nut) July 5, 2024
Completely blacklisted.
At least one of them gets it.— Dreamr (@Jst1dreamr) July 5, 2024
Very true.
HOLY CRAP https://t.co/qtezxcjFBw— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 5, 2024
Right?
Who is running their campaign? https://t.co/4coU6dbXRF— Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) July 5, 2024
Bozo the clown, apparently.
Hooo boy https://t.co/YVJ5cg8whv— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) July 5, 2024
Hooo boy, indeed.
How the hell did this get past the Biden team!? https://t.co/QmT71kvmgn— Dustin R. Isaacs ⛰️ (@DustinRIsaacsKY) July 5, 2024
Excellent question.
This is a campaign spiraling out of control.
Yes, Joe. Let someone else Finish the Arson. https://t.co/Rhck7wCAng— The Fraser Faithful (@FraserFaithful) July 5, 2024
The Biden campaign says they want to finish the job, and this sure seems like what they meant. Might as well let someone else burn it all down.
