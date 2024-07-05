Biden the Time Traveler: Watch As 'Sharp, Focused' President Says He’ll Beat Trump Again in 2020

President Biden was in Wisconsin today (cause unlike Hillary, even Biden can find Wisconsin on a map), putting forth the case that he's still in this race and in it to win it.

But things didn't go all that well for Biden, who appears to have invented time travel between last Thursday's debate, because he's going to beat Trump in 2020.

WATCH:

Big moment here: Joe Biden has added time travel to his politics repertoire, says he’s staying in the race and he’ll beat Donald Trump again in 2020. pic.twitter.com/6ueLS0HqMO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 5, 2024

Sigh.

pic.twitter.com/AhFvO3F9jq — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) July 5, 2024

Worst 'Back to the Future' sequel ever.

At least I can understand what he’s saying. That’s nice — Kody (@crogers_htown) July 5, 2024

A refreshing change of pace.

Biden: This can’t get any worse.



Biden Crisis Mgmt Team: Hold my beer. — Colby B. (@MyWifeIsSoHot) July 5, 2024

And we've still got four months to the election.

Wheee!

Remember when Biden said “there’s a lot of reasons to be hopeful in 2020”…of course he said this on January 4, 2022! 🤪pic.twitter.com/JA24DP90ZH — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 5, 2024

And the media would have you believe they were blindsided by this.

Okay.

Big moment? Does he have to shot? pic.twitter.com/3GVH6AvlzA — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) July 5, 2024

The Democratic Party seems to think he does.

Lost in space… and time. pic.twitter.com/DAU7z7RuaH — Flyover Country Gal ✝️🇺🇸 (@FlyoverCntryGal) July 5, 2024

So lost.

The fact that it’s 4 months away and he’s gotta says this says enough. — Cole (@ColeTrim06) July 5, 2024

Says a lot, doesn't it?

It’s going to get worse, every day. Four months is an eternity. — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) July 5, 2024

It is an eternity.

I truly appreciate the irony here. — mrmccali (@mrmccali) July 5, 2024

It's beautiful irony.

Biden at 81: Sharp and focused but sometimes time travels https://t.co/roGOf2MX9C — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 5, 2024

'Confused and forgetful.'

This isn’t funny anymore, the sitting US President is really struggling badly. Anybody in his inner circle advocating to keep running is just power hungry. This is becoming a borderline coup attempt b/c if he wins an unknown/unelected person would actually running the country https://t.co/09euvrT5P7 — Dana Litman (@DanaLitman) July 5, 2024

It's a bad look, for sure.

For every Democrat that judged why anyone would vote for Trump to avoid having Hillary or Joe in office…You now know the things you have to do to do to keep the other party out. You will vote for a poor demented old man that is too old to even be in office now. https://t.co/er6FNzkdi9 — Kristen Garberg (@KristenGarberg) July 5, 2024

If the Democratic Party really felt Trump was a threat to democracy, wouldn't they do everything in their power to make sure they nominated someone who could beat them.

Hey @TheBabylonBee, might be best to just sit this out for a while. Let the painter paint. https://t.co/Xd7dca79DM — hbeewhy (@hbeewhy) July 5, 2024

You really can't parody this stuff.

We wish we could forget the last four years too, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/CrVeFWHAdN — Decker W. Reno (@deckereno) July 5, 2024

Some of us aren't so lucky.