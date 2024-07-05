J.K. Rowling Posts About Scotland Halting Puberty Blockers & Receives Surprisingly Positiv...
Biden the Time Traveler: Watch As 'Sharp, Focused' President Says He’ll Beat Trump Again in 2020

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

President Biden was in Wisconsin today (cause unlike Hillary, even Biden can find Wisconsin on a map), putting forth the case that he's still in this race and in it to win it.

Advertisement

But things didn't go all that well for Biden, who appears to have invented time travel between last Thursday's debate, because he's going to beat Trump in 2020.

WATCH:

Sigh.

Worst 'Back to the Future' sequel ever.

A refreshing change of pace.

And we've still got four months to the election.

Wheee!

And the media would have you believe they were blindsided by this.

Okay.

Advertisement

The Democratic Party seems to think he does.

So lost.

Says a lot, doesn't it?

It is an eternity.

It's beautiful irony.

'Confused and forgetful.'

Advertisement

It's a bad look, for sure.

If the Democratic Party really felt Trump was a threat to democracy, wouldn't they do everything in their power to make sure they nominated someone who could beat them.

You really can't parody this stuff.

Some of us aren't so lucky.

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION BIDEN CAMPAIGN

