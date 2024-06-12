City's Post on How They're Creating a 'More Inclusive and Safe Society' Is a Virtue Signaling FAIL

A couple of days ago, we brought you this story out of Spokane, Washington about a progressive manhunt that had thrown the city into a panic. Those responsible are being brought to woke justice:

Advertisement

As we reported, some city leaders broke down in tears during a press conference announcing that a manhunt was underway in Washington for several suspects who "desecrated" a Spokane pride mural painted on the road. Just a few hours after Spokane repainted the LGBTQ+ pride mural, three teenagers were arrested for first-degree "malicious mischief" for leaving skid marks on the mural with their rented scooters.

Such crimes against virtue signaling humanity seem to be a bit rarer in Canada for the moment, and the capital city of New Brunswick, Fredericton, tweeted about how they're working hard to create a safer and more inclusive society. As it turns out, all it takes is some colorful paint on asphalt to create a utopia:

Downtown Fredericton is looking a little brighter this morning as City crews paint the PRIDE sidewalk in front of City Hall. 🌈

This is one small step on our long road together toward a more inclusive and safe society for all! pic.twitter.com/JgsmpU7Rps — City of Fredericton (@CityFredGov) June 12, 2024

Full equality = Achieved!

They really think they are doing something by painting crap on a street. https://t.co/1OYwUwH788 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 12, 2024

The sad part is -- yes, they do.

And that guy's not even actually painting anything:

He’s not even painting it. This was done just for this post. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/suy6NzQ5IL pic.twitter.com/lVorVjLjoY — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 12, 2024

Look! It's a magic paint roller that doesn't need actual paint. https://t.co/fFCyByDsky — Heather Triedtowarnya 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MomTo6Lambs) June 12, 2024

Pro-tip….If you’re going to do a photo-op, put some paint on that roller. https://t.co/yU9eDtLl9T — Donald Welsh (@DonaldWelsh16) June 12, 2024

Virtue signal fail!

This is the definition of virtue signaling… https://t.co/lV3aT3ZZwu — sorrowen💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@sorrowen) June 12, 2024

Wonder why they turned off replies https://t.co/7ZkDFJRzFU — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) June 12, 2024

It's a total mystery!

Now the city leadership will have to make sure any vehicle that gets too close to that mural on the street is disabled so it can't do what streets are made for vehicles to do!

This will be studied years from now as the most insane time in human history. https://t.co/0OpJvq3JWp — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) June 12, 2024

In a more non-insane time the mayor of this town, right before firing the road crew, would have said "instead of filling in potholes today you did WHAT?"