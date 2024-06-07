Pulitzer Incoming: Spokane Reporter OUTRAGED That Kids Are Riding Their Scooters on the Street

The insanity of 'pride' month hits many parts of the country throughout June, but if you live in the Pacific Northwest, you may want to consider getting out as soon as possible. Because the religious fervor there of celebrating 'pride' has reached all new levels of crazy.

On Wednesday, in Spokane, Washington, three teens were arrested for riding their Lime scooters over a giant 'pride' flag painted on the street. Did the kids intentionally ride and brake their scooters over the flag to create skid marks? Probably. Kids have loved to create skid marks since bicycles were invented.

The only problem is, in Washington and during 'pride' month, that is damn near a capital offense.

BREAKING: On Wednesday night, just a few hours after Spokane repainted the LGBTQ+ Pride Mural, three teens left scooter marks there…



Ruslan Turko (19) and 2 other underage teenagers, were arrested for 1st degree "malicious mischief", a FELONY that is punishable by up to 10… pic.twitter.com/qWM3TVGMKX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 7, 2024

LOL. 'Hate crime.' Sorry, we shouldn't laugh. It is very serious and scary that governments are willing to charge children with FELONIES for the dastardly crime of creating marks on the road.

The tweet from End Wokeness above continues to say that the kids could face up to 10 years in prison and that prosecutors requested they be held on $15,000 bail (but if you assault someone, they'll let you out with no bail, and if you rob a store, they may not even arrest you at all).

But the story gets even better. The next day, local news station KHQ sent intrepid reporter Adam Schwager out to the horrible scene of this crime against humanity ... where several more children were seen ALSO riding their scooters on the street and creating skid marks, including over the flag.

A group of five to six kids just starting doing donuts and creating skid marks on the Pride Mural. Right in front of me as we’re reporting on three people getting arrested for doing the same thing last night.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/FMXGAg77fx — Adam Schwager (@schwagerTV) June 6, 2024

Now THAT we will laugh at. Good for those kids. Be ungovernable. And don't be cowed by the rage mob.

Note that Schwager isn't outraged that children are being charged with felonies for the crime of riding scooters on asphalt. He is infuriated that another HATE CRIME is being committed RIGHT BEFORE HIS VERY EYES.

What a tool.

In a reply to his own tweet, Schwager notes that the kids left skid marks elsewhere too, so the marks over the sacred 'pride' flag may have just been coincidental.

These kids also made skid marks up Howard right in front of Boo Radley’s, so I’m not sure it was targeted at the mural, or just general vandalism. pic.twitter.com/0fBzHhFB6b — Adam Schwager (@schwagerTV) June 6, 2024

Oh, that doesn't matter. Just stay outraged. That'll be sure to win you a local Emmy.

"RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME!!!"

Like this Goebbels is some kind of authority figure. https://t.co/DQIkZOh3VB — E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) June 7, 2024

Many people on Twitter were happy to point out the obvious to Schwager, since he was too busy clutching his pearls to see it.

Oh noooooo, not people using public streets! This is outrageous! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 7, 2024

News flash, Spokane: if you paint your religious symbol on a STREET, people are likely to ride and drive over it. That is going to leave marks, whether they mean to or not.

Adam, that’s called a street. If you are concerned with skid marks, don’t paint your religious symbols on it. https://t.co/CVVzI2natO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 7, 2024

Then don't paint on the street, dumbass. — winky👻 (@winkytheghost) June 7, 2024

If you look at the video in the tweets above from Schwager and End Wokeness, you'll see cars driving over the flag repeatedly during the news reports, especially as the one woman is crying about a 'hate crime.'

Now, that is just hilarious.

OH MY WORD. You mean their tires were on the ROAD? The audacity! 🙄 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 7, 2024

We're expecting a speech from Kamala Harris soon, calling this event worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11 combined.

This is worse than anything done by Colonel Kurtz in Vietnam. https://t.co/DiMLlafXC1 pic.twitter.com/6M7Z8z9uVt — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 7, 2024

That too.

But mostly, people were concerned if Schwager would be alright after witnessing such an atrocity.

I've never seen concrete radiate such hate before.



It's almost like Kristallnacht. But glass-friendly.



You going to be okay, little fellow? https://t.co/N3mQ5lrQr1 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 7, 2024

Have you tried crying harder about it? — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) June 7, 2024

Are you all right?



Do you need a hug? — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) June 7, 2024

Show us on the doll where tires on a road touched you. https://t.co/1JQFZkI3R2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 7, 2024

It's going to require a lengthy therapy session.

You weren't very popular in school, were you? — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) June 7, 2024

Just delete your account and try to find a job mining Cobalt, Adam. — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 7, 2024

Hey, that's not fair. Schwager is lining himself up for some big-time 'journalisming' kudos.

So glad Detective Onthecase is here to make sure we don't miss a thing.



Could you check to see how many stray leaves were found on the sacred LGBTQ mural in contrast to the sidewalk?



I think there's a big scoop there!! 🕵‍♂️ https://t.co/68sDUfnSdq — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 7, 2024

BREAKING: Kids rode their scooters on the sidewalk! Adam will turn this into a story tonight! https://t.co/1YnveBL3d7 — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) June 7, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA. Schwager is still getting buried under his ratio more than 20 hours after his tweet.

But despite the madness of the gender cult in Spokane, we think this is a feel-good story anyway.

Because not all heroes wear capes. Some of them ride Lime scooters.

Absolutely based kids! 🔥 We love to see it. The thing about kids is that they are born rebels. Anything you shove down their throats and tell them they need to abide by will be met with ridicule and contempt. That’s exactly what you see happening here. Good. https://t.co/zSadjKJSyw — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 7, 2024

Looks like some cool dudes. 🥂 — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 7, 2024

Sometimes, we don't weep for the future at all.

Give those kids a beer on me. pic.twitter.com/Eml2kQUKAe — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) June 7, 2024

Hey now, Bruce. Those kids are minors and not old enough to have a beer (wink, wink).

But we'll be happy to buy them a Coke and a burrito. Extra large.