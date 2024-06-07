'Literally a Household Name': Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People...
Time to Play 'Biden Campaign Press Release or Politico Playbook Headline?'
VIP: Adobe Takes Heat Over New Terms of Service and They Deserve It
Mike Johnson vs Biden's Broken Brain & Democrats' Vote-Buying Schemes!
Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies...
If Biden's Speech Today at Pointe du Hoc Sounded Familiar, Here's Why
President Working to Jail Political Opponent Warns Trump Will Jail People if Elected...
Byron Donalds Launches Counterattack Against Vicious Democrat Media Smear That He's Racist
Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife...
'The Irony Is Lost': NY Times Shredded for Spin on Why 'Rule of...
Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilievre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist...
Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice...
Here's a 'Climate Change Emergency' Shot and Chaser Courtesy of First Lady Jill...
This CAN'T Be Footage of Hallie Biden Ditching Hunter's Illegal Gun Because RUSSIA,...

Pulitzer Incoming: Spokane Reporter OUTRAGED That Kids Are Riding Their Scooters on the Street

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on June 07, 2024
Twitter

The insanity of 'pride' month hits many parts of the country throughout June, but if you live in the Pacific Northwest, you may want to consider getting out as soon as possible. Because the religious fervor there of celebrating 'pride' has reached all new levels of crazy. 

Advertisement

On Wednesday, in Spokane, Washington, three teens were arrested for riding their Lime scooters over a giant 'pride' flag painted on the street. Did the kids intentionally ride and brake their scooters over the flag to create skid marks? Probably. Kids have loved to create skid marks since bicycles were invented. 

The only problem is, in Washington and during 'pride' month, that is damn near a capital offense. 

LOL. 'Hate crime.' Sorry, we shouldn't laugh. It is very serious and scary that governments are willing to charge children with FELONIES for the dastardly crime of creating marks on the road. 

The tweet from End Wokeness above continues to say that the kids could face up to 10 years in prison and that prosecutors requested they be held on $15,000 bail (but if you assault someone, they'll let you out with no bail, and if you rob a store, they may not even arrest you at all). 

But the story gets even better. The next day, local news station KHQ sent intrepid reporter Adam Schwager out to the horrible scene of this crime against humanity ... where several more children were seen ALSO riding their scooters on the street and creating skid marks, including over the flag. 

Recommended

Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilievre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Now THAT we will laugh at. Good for those kids. Be ungovernable. And don't be cowed by the rage mob.

Note that Schwager isn't outraged that children are being charged with felonies for the crime of riding scooters on asphalt. He is infuriated that another HATE CRIME is being committed RIGHT BEFORE HIS VERY EYES. 

What a tool. 

In a reply to his own tweet, Schwager notes that the kids left skid marks elsewhere too, so the marks over the sacred 'pride' flag may have just been coincidental. 

Oh, that doesn't matter. Just stay outraged. That'll be sure to win you a local Emmy.

Many people on Twitter were happy to point out the obvious to Schwager, since he was too busy clutching his pearls to see it. 

Advertisement

News flash, Spokane: if you paint your religious symbol on a STREET, people are likely to ride and drive over it. That is going to leave marks, whether they mean to or not.

If you look at the video in the tweets above from Schwager and End Wokeness, you'll see cars driving over the flag repeatedly during the news reports, especially as the one woman is crying about a 'hate crime.'

Now, that is just hilarious. 

We're expecting a speech from Kamala Harris soon, calling this event worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11 combined. 

That too. 

But mostly, people were concerned if Schwager would be alright after witnessing such an atrocity. 

Advertisement

It's going to require a lengthy therapy session.

Hey, that's not fair. Schwager is lining himself up for some big-time 'journalisming' kudos. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Schwager is still getting buried under his ratio more than 20 hours after his tweet. 

But despite the madness of the gender cult in Spokane, we think this is a feel-good story anyway. 

Because not all heroes wear capes. Some of them ride Lime scooters.

Advertisement

Sometimes, we don't weep for the future at all. 

Hey now, Bruce. Those kids are minors and not old enough to have a beer (wink, wink). 

But we'll be happy to buy them a Coke and a burrito. Extra large. 

Tags: MEDIA LAPDOGS PRIDE FLAG WASHINGTON PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilievre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)
Sam J.
Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)
Doug P.
If Biden's Speech Today at Pointe du Hoc Sounded Familiar, Here's Why
Doug P.
Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies Is VERY Telling
Sam J.
Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife Trying to Remain Relevant
Sam J.
'Literally a Household Name': Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People Appreciate Him
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilievre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement