Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC
Border Patrol Memo Informs Agents to Release Single Adults From All but Six...
'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens
Biden & Kamala Heckled, Trump's a Fighter, Fetterman vs Progressives!
'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S....
OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet...
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT...
'At LEAST Buy Us a Tesla First!' Elon Musk Sets His Eyes on...
Anti-Capitalist Lawn Flamingo Clutches Pearls Over Chick-fil-A Summer Camp annnd LOL I'm H...
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...
Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last...
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists...
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban...
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee...

Motorized Scooters Will Shut Down If They Touch the Pride Mural in Spokane

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 10, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler

As we reported, some city leaders broke down in tears during a press conference announcing that a manhunt was underway in Washington for several suspects who "desecrated" a Spokane pride mural painted on the road. Just a few hours after Spokane repainted the LGBTQ+ pride mural, three teenagers were arrested for first-degree "malicious mischief" for leaving skid marks on the mural with their rented scooters.

Advertisement

A local reporter was triggered to see teens back at it the next day:

If you don't have them in your city, a company called Lime rents out motorized scooters using a system where you scan a QR code with your phone. Lime condemned the use of their scooters to commit such a crime:

Further, Lime said it had put a "no-go zone" around the pride mural. They can do that?

The Publica reports:

“All of us at Lime condemn these vile acts in no uncertain terms,” Lime Director of Government Relations Hayden Harvey told The National Desk. “At a time when our teams at Lime are beginning pride celebrations around the globe, it is disturbing to see the hate taking place in Spokane.”

Lime has now implemented a “no-go zone” over the crosswalk, meaning scooters driven over the mural will be remotely shut down. According to the company’s website, entering a “no-go zone” will cause a Lime vehicle to “gradually come to a stop,” forcing a rider to walk their scooter until it is outside the zone.

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You can rent a scooter but will have to walk it across the pride mural.

This keeps happening across the country. Maybe it would be a good idea not to paint your sacred symbol on the road.

Right?

Advertisement

It is scary to know that Lime can put up no-go zones for its scooters. If the GPS detects you're in a forbidden area, the scooter shuts down, even though you've rented it.

***

Tags: PRIDE PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet Bombs Him With Facts
Grateful Calvin
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage
Sam J.
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT (in Summer)
Sam J.
'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC Grateful Calvin
Advertisement