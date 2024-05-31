EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
Biden Delivers Victory Lap Remarks Following Trump's Guilty Verdict
Michael Cohen's Reaction to Trump's Guilty Verdict Proves He's the Suckiest Guy Who...
Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1...
Biden Set a New Projection Record With This Claim About Trump
Citing 'Partisan Extremism', Joe Manchin Leaves Democratic Party, Registers As Independent
WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court...
Powerful: Black New Yorker Who 'Doesn't Even Like Trump' Explains Why He HAS...
It's Official: Alvin Bragg and the Dems are the Trump Campaign's Top Fundraisers...
'Do NOT Lose Faith': Lifelong Defense Attorney's Straight-FIRE Thread on Trump Verdict RAT...
EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict...
Sham Convictions of Trump Aren't Going to Change THIS for Biden Heading to...
Canadian Health Minister Throws Unhinged Tantrum Over ... Families Vacationing in Their Ca...
Guess How Much Judge Merchan's Daughter Earned From the 2020 Biden-Harris Campaign

'How Bad Must the Trump Verdict Be Polling'? Biden Quickly Changes the Subject for SOME Reason

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on May 31, 2024
Meme screenshot

The conviction of the presumptive GOP nominee at a Manhattan court yesterday has culminated in giving Alvin Bragg and other Democrats the distinction of being the Trump campaign fundraisers of the week. Trump's also seeing an early approval bump as a result of the politically-driven sham prosecution, according to a Daily Mail poll.

Advertisement

Immediately following the verdicts yesterday, the Biden-Harris campaign released a statement:

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law.

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

Then it became clear this whole thing was immediately starting to backfire on Biden and the Democrats.

So, here's what Biden's going to talk about today: 

Recommended

Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Is Biden going to announce a new Gaza pier? A salvage operation to retrieve the old one? Releasing a few billion more dollars to Iran? Stay tuned.

The shift was incredibly obvious: 

Maybe somebody's starting to realize their kangaroo court proceedings aren't appealing to independents and even voters who otherwise might not care for Trump.

Pivot in progress!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)
Sam J.
'Do NOT Lose Faith': Lifelong Defense Attorney's Straight-FIRE Thread on Trump Verdict RATTLES the Left
Sam J.
Powerful: Black New Yorker Who 'Doesn't Even Like Trump' Explains Why He HAS to Vote For Him Now (Watch)
Sam J.
WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court Finds Him Guilty
Sam J.
Canadian Health Minister Throws Unhinged Tantrum Over ... Families Vacationing in Their Cars
Grateful Calvin
EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!) Sam J.
Advertisement