'How Bad Must the Trump Verdict Be Polling'? Biden Quickly Changes the Subject for SOME Reason

The conviction of the presumptive GOP nominee at a Manhattan court yesterday has culminated in giving Alvin Bragg and other Democrats the distinction of being the Trump campaign fundraisers of the week. Trump's also seeing an early approval bump as a result of the politically-driven sham prosecution, according to a Daily Mail poll.

Immediately following the verdicts yesterday, the Biden-Harris campaign released a statement:

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. “The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

Then it became clear this whole thing was immediately starting to backfire on Biden and the Democrats.

So, here's what Biden's going to talk about today:

Later today, I’ll deliver remarks on the Middle East.



Tune in here. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2024

Is Biden going to announce a new Gaza pier? A salvage operation to retrieve the old one? Releasing a few billion more dollars to Iran? Stay tuned.

The shift was incredibly obvious:

How badly must the Trump verdict be polling that Biden wants to shift attention back to this dumpster fire — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 31, 2024

Maybe somebody's starting to realize their kangaroo court proceedings aren't appealing to independents and even voters who otherwise might not care for Trump.

Pivot in progress!