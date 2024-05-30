Biden-Harris Campaign Issues Statement on Trump Verdict

We were assured that President Joe Biden would weigh in on the verdict in Donald Trump's show trial, and the campaign has issued its statement:

Below is a statement from Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler on today’s verdict:

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. “The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

We don't know about that … this editor has seen more people who dislike Trump declare that they'll crawl through broken glass to vote for him this November. The Trump campaign's donation side has crashed according to several people.

Trump Campaign Donation Page Temporarily Crashes After Guilty Verdict Announced

https://t.co/vpHHIuHGCF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2024

I also want to thank Justice Marchan and the rest of the Democrat Party junta for its efforts to step up monetization, not only of the Trump campaign, but all conservative social media — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 30, 2024

I like Trump a million times more now — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 30, 2024

THIS is the real insurrection. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 31, 2024

Just so we're clear on everything, Joe Biden is also now running to keep himself and his son out of prison. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2024

We've seen how much Biden cares about the Constitution and rule of law by the way he keeps bragging about going around the Supreme Court to buy votes by "canceling" student loans.

Yeah, fuck it. Trump 2024. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) May 30, 2024

Through two primaries and two general elections I have never voted for Trump. I would crawl over broken glass to vote for him now. — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) May 30, 2024

I hate Trump. You’d have to kiII me to prevent me from voting for him. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 30, 2024

It seems people recognize that the threat to democracy is already here.

***