Biden-Harris Campaign Issues Statement on Trump Verdict

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

We were assured that President Joe Biden would weigh in on the verdict in Donald Trump's show trial, and the campaign has issued its statement:

Below is a statement from Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler on today’s verdict:

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law.

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

We don't know about that … this editor has seen more people who dislike Trump declare that they'll crawl through broken glass to vote for him this November. The Trump campaign's donation side has crashed according to several people.

We've seen how much Biden cares about the Constitution and rule of law by the way he keeps bragging about going around the Supreme Court to buy votes by "canceling" student loans.

It seems people recognize that the threat to democracy is already here.

