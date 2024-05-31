It's Official: Alvin Bragg and the Dems are the Trump Campaign's Top Fundraisers This Week

EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on May 31, 2024
Meme screenshot

After the guilty verdicts were announced yesterday after Trump's trial in Manhattan, leftist Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg thanked the jury for their service:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign coffers might want to thank Bragg for his service: 

Almost one-third of that haul for the Trump campaign is from new donors:

Alvin Bragg and the Dems woke up a lot of people.

The math checks out!

The weekend might bring a whole lot more.

