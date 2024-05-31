It's Official: Alvin Bragg and the Dems are the Trump Campaign's Top Fundraisers This Week

After the guilty verdicts were announced yesterday after Trump's trial in Manhattan, leftist Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg thanked the jury for their service:

MANHATTAN DA BRAGG: "First and foremost, I wanna thank the jury for it's service…" pic.twitter.com/BrzC8tVv4O — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2024

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign coffers might want to thank Bragg for his service:

Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million – nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 31, 2024

Almost one-third of that haul for the Trump campaign is from new donors:

🚨 $34.8 million in less than a day — and ~30% of them were BRAND NEW DONORS.



Democrats will rue the day they unleashed a sleeping giant. https://t.co/77LqkhDXto — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

Alvin Bragg and the Dems woke up a lot of people.

$34.8 million raised by Trump yesterday, nearly double the biggest online day in his political career. Wow. https://t.co/gbkWS68YXy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2024

34 BS felony counts, $34 million raised https://t.co/EzGl6a5gMX — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 31, 2024

The math checks out!

Less than 24 hours later.



Unbelievable. https://t.co/UGnBCF27uB — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) May 31, 2024

The weekend might bring a whole lot more.