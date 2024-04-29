CNN's Jim Acosta Warns Voters the WH Correspondents' Dinner Is in Peril if Biden Loses to Trump

Saturday night the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held in Washington, DC. In a CNN segment, their hosts worked hard to make the event relatable to "regular" Americans. Host Colin Jost's jokes about Biden were predictably harmless jabs about his age while the remarks about Trump were more scathing.

One of Jost's "jokes" caught the attention of the journo who single-handedly tried to save "democracy" from Trump, and it's a warning about the future, or lack thereof, of the WHCD. Vote for Biden or the Nerd Prom gets it!

"Colin Jost had a pretty apt joke tonight when he said this may be the final White House Correspondents’ Dinner. I think people have to think seriously about what’s going on right now" —@Acosta https://t.co/xU1Arz9Rl2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 28, 2024

Hey, that might even solidify a few more votes in favor of Trump!

What on earth would we do without the media and democrats navel gazing? The horror! — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) April 29, 2024

Does Acosta expect voters to get into the voting booth in November and say to themselves, "sure, the economy sucks and the border's open, but that's a small price to pay in order to save the White House Correspondents' Dinner -- I'm voting for Biden"?

Funny how they were holding these affairs while Trump was president, BUT THIS TIME!!!! https://t.co/ava0RswYo3 — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) April 29, 2024

Nothing these people say will happen if Trump wins happened during Trump's first term but this time it'll be different, or something.

Why are you guys trying to drum up more votes for Trump? https://t.co/DJXUuBQ8UA — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 28, 2024

The Trump campaign should put that in an ad. The fact that Jim Acosta had the same "warning" about the WHCD that the Biden campaign did only serves as more evidence of the Dem hackery from "journalists" like those on CNN.