Dem Rep. Jayapal Says Trump's Using Left's Attempts to Throw Him in Jail to Undermine Democracy

Over the weekend Hillary Clinton made projection detectors explode by explaining that Donald Trump needs to be stopped (as the Left clamors to convict him of felonies, throw him in jail, and even eliminate his Secret Service protection) because if he regains power he'll attempt to throw his political opponents in prison and maybe even killed.

On MSNBC, the Trump trial was a topic of discussion and Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal took the "conservatives pounce" approach to another level with the following assessment. Trump's "pouncing" on the Dem attempts to throw him in jail, and of course it's a "threat to democracy":

Rep. Pramila Jayapal:



"Let's be clear, Donald Trump has been using all of these trials — trying to incite further violence, further undermining of our democracy..." pic.twitter.com/dUEx7RJnQz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 22, 2024

Hearing the Left talk about Trump's trials is like the old saying "we'll give him a fair trial and then hang him."

Yep. Sure. You betcha. Probably better just end all of these trials, since Trump is using and benefiting from them. 🙄 https://t.co/1kUucpOphL — sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) April 22, 2024

We might hear more of that kind of unhinged talk from Democrats if their attempts to convict Trump keep on backfiring.

Good grief, such a sad, intellictually vacant comment. — Randy Wilcox🐗🐗🐗 (@RandWil730) April 22, 2024

That's MSNBC's brand these days!

Hmm. Not so clear. The only violence we ever see is from the Left. — d0u6 (@d0u6s) April 22, 2024

Projection is the only strategy the Left has at this point.

