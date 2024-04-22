AOC Telling Antisemites to Support the Antisemites Who Voted Against Aid for Israel...
Dem Rep. Jayapal Says Trump's Using Left's Attempts to Throw Him in Jail to Undermine Democracy

Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on April 22, 2024
AngieArtist

Over the weekend Hillary Clinton made projection detectors explode by explaining that Donald Trump needs to be stopped (as the Left clamors to convict him of felonies, throw him in jail, and even eliminate his Secret Service protection) because if he regains power he'll attempt to throw his political opponents in prison and maybe even killed.

On MSNBC, the Trump trial was a topic of discussion and Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal took the "conservatives pounce" approach to another level with the following assessment. Trump's "pouncing" on the Dem attempts to throw him in jail, and of course it's a "threat to democracy":

Hearing the Left talk about Trump's trials is like the old saying "we'll give him a fair trial and then hang him."

We might hear more of that kind of unhinged talk from Democrats if their attempts to convict Trump keep on backfiring.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That's MSNBC's brand these days!

Projection is the only strategy the Left has at this point.

***

