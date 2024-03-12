The Economist ROASTED for Rehashing Article on Giving Up Beef
Special Counsel Robert Hur's Testimony on Biden's Failing Memory Was Brutal

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Insists That Robert Hur ‘Exonerated’ Biden

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Special Counsel Robert Hur is testifying Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee. The transcript of his interviews with President Joe Biden is out, so we can all read exactly what happened.

You all know the story because it sparked a month-long news cycle: Hur found that Biden had willingly retained classified documents as a private citizen, with some dating back to his days in the Senate. However, Hur didn't recommend charges because he thought a jury would just see a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Biden got off easy.

Hur said over and over that Biden had willfully retained classified documents, and had even read from some of them to his ghostwriter (for his $8 million advance book). But because he didn't recommend charges, some Democrats were determined to push the lie that Biden was "exonerated" by the report.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal continuously floats up and down our list of the dumbest members of Congress, and on Tuesday she declared that Hur had exonerated Biden.

So that's an outright lie.

After his "fiery" State of the Union address, Biden absolutely ought to face charges for withholding classified documents.

We're beginning to think Jayapal's mind is starting to go the way of Biden's … does she truly believe that Biden was exonerated in the report, or does she know she's lying?

***

