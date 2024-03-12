Rep. Pramila Jayapal Insists That Robert Hur ‘Exonerated’ Biden

Special Counsel Robert Hur is testifying Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee. The transcript of his interviews with President Joe Biden is out, so we can all read exactly what happened.

You all know the story because it sparked a month-long news cycle: Hur found that Biden had willingly retained classified documents as a private citizen, with some dating back to his days in the Senate. However, Hur didn't recommend charges because he thought a jury would just see a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Biden got off easy.

Hur said over and over that Biden had willfully retained classified documents, and had even read from some of them to his ghostwriter (for his $8 million advance book). But because he didn't recommend charges, some Democrats were determined to push the lie that Biden was "exonerated" by the report.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal continuously floats up and down our list of the dumbest members of Congress, and on Tuesday she declared that Hur had exonerated Biden.

Rep. Jayapal: "You exonerated [Biden]"



Hur: "I did not exonerate him"



Rep. Jayapal: "“Sir, it’s my time. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/q6w5Cq2vnG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2024

So that's an outright lie.

Squad member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) tried to get Robert Hur to lie and say he "exonerated" Joe Biden. It failed and failed miserably. pic.twitter.com/xQVv5LxBaH — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 12, 2024

Some of these folks are absolutely insufferable... https://t.co/VgaHE316LF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 12, 2024

I thought I just heard Col. Jessup scream to Rep. Jayapal, "YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!" https://t.co/UF5wVVG10t — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 12, 2024

It’s less than a week removed from Biden’s State of the Union address, which was supposed to “reset” things, according to his re-election campaign.



Any intended message from SOTU has been utterly forgotten, and instead they’re dealing with this now.



Absolute disaster. https://t.co/ix6vnMT15G — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 12, 2024

Grab your popcorn.



Jayapal: 0

Hur: 1 https://t.co/STuNMtbcRB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 12, 2024

This disgusting woman is an absolute lunatic - and a moron of epic proportion https://t.co/AJ9gbZdQqn — Glenn Schaefer (@gjs1068) March 12, 2024

When @RepJayapal says, “It’s my time,” she means, “I get to lie while pretending to ask you a question, and then I will not allow you to dispute my lie.”



Jayapal, @JoeBiden was NOT exonerated. He simply was not prosecuted. There is a difference. https://t.co/gpge3Iv1yy — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) March 12, 2024

After his "fiery" State of the Union address, Biden absolutely ought to face charges for withholding classified documents.

This is the insanity that we see from Democrats at every juncture, even when presented with the truth, they refuse to accept it. https://t.co/H8xJZajvdv — Dave 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦞 (@RetiredMod) March 12, 2024

We're beginning to think Jayapal's mind is starting to go the way of Biden's … does she truly believe that Biden was exonerated in the report, or does she know she's lying?

***