January 6 Committee Chair Already Trying to Take Away Donald Trump's Secret Service...
Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)
Ukraine Aid Passed by Congress Has a 'Loan Cancellation' Clause
Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE...
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Mother Jones Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is...
Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and...
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Uh Oh! 'Climate Change Activists are Protesting Climate Change Activists Now'
We Live in the Strangest Timeline: You'll NEVER Guess Who Has Offered to...
'Turn This Into a Campaign Ad'! Dem U.S. Rep Insists 'Ukrainian/Russian Border IS...
Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets...
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buy...

Hillary Clinton Says Trump Admires Putin Because He Can 'Kill His Opposition'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 20, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Dear God, we're going to hear Hillary Clinton weighing in on this election all year, aren't we? The former secretary of state and presidential candidate said on a podcast that Donald Trump admires strongmen like Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin because they can imprison the opposition. Keep in mind these words come from the mouth of a woman who should be in jail for mishandling classified information and destroying evidence; why she wasn't prosecuted is a mystery.

Advertisement

So as the Biden administration works with the Justice Department to jail President Joe Biden's opponent, Clinton seems concerned that if re-elected, Trump will declare himself a dictator and imprison his opposition. Also, he'll "drive journalists and others into exile," which reminds us of Whoopi Goldberg saying that Trump would "disappear" all of the journalists and gay folks.

Warning: Clinton didn't have network team of makeup and lighting experts for this:

Here's the whole tweet:

NEW: Hillary Clinton unironically says that Donald Trump wants to "kill his opposition" as she rants about how compassionate Joe Biden is and how evil Trump is. 

Remarkable. 

The twice-failed presidential candidate, who failed to mention how her party is weaponizing the 'Justice' System against their top political opponent, says Trump wants to be a dictator.

"Trump was just gaga over Putin because Putin does what Trump would like to do: Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance."

"That’s what Trump really wants... he only sees strongmen leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong-un in North Korea."

"Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again."

Pretty sure she just described herself.

Recommended

Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE Week
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

She'll never get over losing to Trump.

Advertisement

Agreed, 100 percent. Sen. Adam Schiff said he's taking very seriously the threat of a re-elected Trump throwing him in jail.

We all saw what Trump did in his first term. His supporters continually chanted "Lock her up!" at his rallies, but he didn't do a thing about her. They're all really afraid of a "revenge presidency," and they should be.

***


Tags: DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP HILLARY CLINTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE Week
FuzzyChimp
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Brett T.
Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)
Brett T.
Mother Jones Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is the Point
Amy Curtis
Ukraine Aid Passed by Congress Has a 'Loan Cancellation' Clause
Brett T.
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE Week FuzzyChimp
Advertisement