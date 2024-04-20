Hillary Clinton Says Trump Admires Putin Because He Can 'Kill His Opposition'

Dear God, we're going to hear Hillary Clinton weighing in on this election all year, aren't we? The former secretary of state and presidential candidate said on a podcast that Donald Trump admires strongmen like Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin because they can imprison the opposition. Keep in mind these words come from the mouth of a woman who should be in jail for mishandling classified information and destroying evidence; why she wasn't prosecuted is a mystery.

So as the Biden administration works with the Justice Department to jail President Joe Biden's opponent, Clinton seems concerned that if re-elected, Trump will declare himself a dictator and imprison his opposition. Also, he'll "drive journalists and others into exile," which reminds us of Whoopi Goldberg saying that Trump would "disappear" all of the journalists and gay folks.

Warning: Clinton didn't have network team of makeup and lighting experts for this:

NEW: Hillary Clinton unironically says that Donald Trump wants to "kill his opposition" as she rants about how compassionate Joe Biden is and how evil Trump is. Remarkable. The twice-failed presidential candidate, who failed to mention how her party is weaponizing the 'Justice' System against their top political opponent, says Trump wants to be a dictator. "Trump was just gaga over Putin because Putin does what Trump would like to do: Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance." "That’s what Trump really wants... he only sees strongmen leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong-un in North Korea." "Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again." Pretty sure she just described herself.

She'll never get over losing to Trump.

So tone deaf it actually hurts. Visually and audibly astounding. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 20, 2024

They are telling us everything they are doing in real time. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) April 20, 2024

Meanwhile, they’re trying to take away Trump’s secret service — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) April 20, 2024

That’s ironic coming from her — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) April 20, 2024

Hillary will never let it go that Trump beat her, she was devastated that night, she thought the election was a lock for her.



This haunts her dreams 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 20, 2024

She also wants all Trump supporters to go through formal “deprogramming” - (exact quote fyi) — pablo linguist (@longood_patrick) April 20, 2024

Good Lord, does this woman ever get tired of hearing the sound of her own voice? — Liz (@LCItalianHoney) April 20, 2024

Projection + gaslighting is how they perpetually continue their game — Austin Ionetz 🇺🇸 (@AustinIonetz) April 20, 2024

Typical of leftists. She's grossly projecting here. We all know it. — Carolina. (@realCarola2Hope) April 20, 2024

She is literally describing herself and the current regime she is managing. — Nicole (@NicoleLynnMary) April 20, 2024

Nice of her to tell us what THEY want to do. — Nita Hunt (@huntgirln) April 20, 2024

Hillary Clinton is a criminal. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) April 20, 2024

Agreed, 100 percent. Sen. Adam Schiff said he's taking very seriously the threat of a re-elected Trump throwing him in jail.

We all saw what Trump did in his first term. His supporters continually chanted "Lock her up!" at his rallies, but he didn't do a thing about her. They're all really afraid of a "revenge presidency," and they should be.

