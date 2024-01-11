Whoopi Goldberg Warns That Donald Trump Will 'Disappear' All the Journalists and Gay Folks

Well, it certainly seems as though the primary is over and Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. The mainstream media has called off its moral panic over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and is now solely focused on Trump. The press and the Biden administration assure us that a second Trump term would be the "end of democracy," as Trump will be a dictator putting tanks in the streets if he "seizes power" (i.e., wins the election).

We hope Ric Grenell was watching "The View." The ardent Trump supporter and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany is going to "disappear" if he gets his way and a second Trump term. You see, Trump is going to make gay folks vanish if he's reelected. And journalists. Why he didn't do this for the four years he was president we have no idea.

Whoopi Goldberg warns "all the journalists...all the gay folks" that Trump will "move y'all around and disappear you!" pic.twitter.com/KJKJ15R1sz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2024

How is this show still on the air? Seriously?

SEE IT: @ABC's Whoopi Goldberg tells his liberal audience ON @TheView why nobody should vote for Trump: He's going to 'disappear' everybody. Not making this up. WATCHpic.twitter.com/FioFgSPMV1 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 11, 2024

When did Trump say he would "move y'all around and disappear you?" — The Outsider (@RickHol7) January 11, 2024

Right. While Biden is the one who recently commanded that journalists come to his home so he can tell them exactly how to report on him.



I guess Trump will skip right over that step? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 11, 2024

And why journalists? Trump interacted with the press way more than President Joe Biden has. Trump actually held press conferences.

When the lies hit this level, you know there’s nothing there. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) January 11, 2024

This is as bad as Biden's "put y'all back in chains" line.

Remember when he did all those things in his first term? — Rich M. (@SouthSideRich64) January 11, 2024

Just like he didn't do last time or is this something new? — Dirk Belligerent - "As Seen On Internet"🐊 (@DirkBelig) January 11, 2024

Sounds pretty serious for the first POTUS elected who was fine with gay marriage. — Cheers71 (@cpeng71) January 11, 2024

And appointed the first openly gay cabinet member. Oh wait, that was Pete Buttigieg … Grenell didn't count because he wasn't approved by the Senate, remember?

He didnt make Jim Acosta disappear so I'm kind of disappointed in that... — DB Cooper (@sigsauer553) January 11, 2024

Acosta desperately needs Trump to be reelected for the sake of his career.

The only group of people that trump plans on “disappearing” are the border jumpers. — squirrellywrath (@squirrellywrat4) January 11, 2024

TDS is the strangest thing to me. There’s no cure — Barndog (@78_bmg) January 11, 2024

Further proof that Trump Derangement Syndrome is a mental illness — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 11, 2024

I’m not sure who is more frightening, Whoopi or the people who believe her. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) January 11, 2024

Extreme fear based rhetoric gets clicks, ensuring she has a job for another day. — Patricia Singer (@p0tapestry) January 11, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg — serious political analyst.

I still can’t believe people watch this stuff. — JRich (@longhornfreek) January 11, 2024

I do not know literally anybody who watches that show. — Lisa W (@LisaW22516234) January 11, 2024

Did the "conservative" on the panel push back on any of that? Or did she just nod her head in agreement?

TDS is real … we're being reminded of just how serious it is.

