Whoopi Goldberg Warns That Donald Trump Will 'Disappear' All the Journalists and Gay Folks

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 11, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Well, it certainly seems as though the primary is over and Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. The mainstream media has called off its moral panic over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and is now solely focused on Trump. The press and the Biden administration assure us that a second Trump term would be the "end of democracy," as Trump will be a dictator putting tanks in the streets if he "seizes power" (i.e., wins the election).

We hope Ric Grenell was watching "The View." The ardent Trump supporter and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany is going to "disappear" if he gets his way and a second Trump term. You see, Trump is going to make gay folks vanish if he's reelected. And journalists. Why he didn't do this for the four years he was president we have no idea.

How is this show still on the air? Seriously?

And why journalists? Trump interacted with the press way more than President Joe Biden has. Trump actually held press conferences.

This is as bad as Biden's "put y'all back in chains" line.

And appointed the first openly gay cabinet member. Oh wait, that was Pete Buttigieg … Grenell didn't count because he wasn't approved by the Senate, remember?

Acosta desperately needs Trump to be reelected for the sake of his career.

Whoopi Goldberg — serious political analyst.

Did the "conservative" on the panel push back on any of that? Or did she just nod her head in agreement?

TDS is real … we're being reminded of just how serious it is.

***

