'Communist Pipe Dreams!' Rep. Jayapal Pushes Medicare for All, Steps on the Rake

Oh, progressives and their universal healthcare. If one thing is ever true about the left, it's that they never give up on their communist dreams.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Sober Sister of The Squad, who rarely gets to go on Insta with the girls, shared her Utopian views of Medicare for All on X.

It's time for insurance with no co-pays, no deductibles, and no premiums.



Everyone in, nobody out. It's time for Medicare for All. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 31, 2024

Imagine such a world! Free everything! The best part ... EVERYONE IN. That isn't foreboding.

No co-pays, no deductibles, no premiums— but there will be taxes. Lots of taxes.



Medicare for All will be funded by our hard-earned taxpayer dollars.



So, we start by having the bottom 50% of income earners paying federal income taxes. They currently pay no federal income… — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) March 31, 2024

So, we start by having the bottom 50% of income earners paying federal income taxes.

They currently pay no federal income taxes. We might also need more payroll taxes despite those being regressive.

You can repeal so-called tax cuts for the wealthy, but that’s not going to cover the tab.

Then we need to get the federal budget under control because we are already spending about $1.5 trillion more than we bring in with tax revenue, and that’s without Medicare for All.

We can’t afford massive new spending programs with $34 trillion in debt, and $1.5 trillion deficits, and a 3% inflation rate that is stuck higher than the Fed 2% target— until we get the federal budget under control.

Congresswoman, you have a lot of work to do.

You must tell your president we are not going to send another $60 billion of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to buy ammunition in a border dispute between two corrupt former Soviet Union countries.

You must tell your president we are not spending $850 billion on the military as he proposed in next year’s budget.

We want that cut in half. Your president is going to have to stand up to the military industrial complex. You must tell your president we are done with the ACA, and good riddance, because it kept insurance and pharmaceutical corporations calling the shots while Americans are still being bankrupted with medical bills or are uncovered.

ACA is a baloney program. You must give up your gold-plated, congressional health benefits you all voted for yourselves and go on Medicare for All, same as everybody else.

You must stop bending the knee to establishment Democrats and force through Medicare for All.

You must show backbone and initiative, something progressives have not done for as long as I can remember.

You progressives are nothing more than a bunch of fundraising, self-serving hooligans with your collection of grifts, same as everyone else in Congress. Guess what?

Voting in lockstep for establishment Democrat congressional speakers without a fight must stop. “Democrats in array” means the establishment remains in charge and Medicare for All never happens.

How about instead of tweeting, Congresswoman, you actually demonstrate backbone and initiative with your actions?

Welp, that should wrap it up kids.

Well, not so fast, there's lots more public mocking to enjoy.

What kind of insurance is Congress offered? Honest question. I've asked before. https://t.co/rAAHutMx6x — Jen (@jenjustbecause) March 31, 2024

Good question.

"It is amazing that people who think we cannot afford to pay for doctors, hospitals, and medication somehow think that we can afford to pay for doctors, hospitals, medication and a government bureaucracy to administer it."

- Thomas Sowell https://t.co/VUYikBo8Iv — David A. Juan (@DavidAcostaJua1) March 31, 2024

Why not?!? It hasn’t worked well no matter who has done it. And Pramila, can we send you all our medical bills? https://t.co/Y3ZlQ3kyQe — Rick (@snardius94) March 31, 2024

THIS time Rick. This time.

Communist pipe dreams. There's no such thing as a free lunch. The government will take your money, mismanage your care, and use the symptoms of mismanagement to justify taking even more money. You'll die of otherwise preventable conditions, and the government won't even care.… https://t.co/Zb5dEKxcRf — Ryan Whitten 🇺🇲🗽 (@ryanwhitten) March 31, 2024

Who pays? Not me. @RepJayapal sick. PANDERING! STOP IT! Are you doing this for votes or just to get attention? https://t.co/cJYwdSSFH8 — Alston Ingram Jr (@OklahomaBigAl) March 31, 2024

Worse care, longer wait times, more expensive. Great idea! — TE Hrdbl (@TE_Hrdbl) March 31, 2024

Fetch just isn't going to happen Democrats.

***

