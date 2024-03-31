'Communist Pipe Dreams!' Rep. Jayapal Pushes Medicare for All, Steps on the Rake

Pro-Israel Rally in London is So Peaceful, Leftists Are Dumbfounded
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:25 PM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oh, progressives and their universal healthcare. If one thing is ever true about the left, it's that they never give up on their communist dreams.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Sober Sister of The Squad, who rarely gets to go on Insta with the girls, shared her Utopian views of Medicare for All on X.

Imagine such a world! Free everything! The best part ... EVERYONE IN. That isn't foreboding.

No co-pays, no deductibles, no premiums— but there will be taxes. Lots of taxes.  

Medicare for All will be funded by our hard-earned taxpayer dollars.  

So, we start by having the bottom 50% of income earners paying federal income taxes. 

They currently pay no federal income taxes. We might also need more payroll taxes despite those being regressive. 

You can repeal so-called tax cuts for the wealthy, but that’s not going to cover the tab.  

Then we need to get the federal budget under control because we are already spending about $1.5 trillion more than we bring in with tax revenue, and that’s without Medicare for All. 

We can’t afford massive new spending programs with $34 trillion in debt, and $1.5 trillion deficits, and a 3% inflation rate that is stuck higher than the Fed 2% target— until we get the federal budget under control. 

Congresswoman, you have a lot of work to do. 

You must tell your president we are not going to send another $60 billion of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to buy ammunition in a border dispute between two corrupt former Soviet Union countries.  

You must tell your president we are not spending $850 billion on the military as he proposed in next year’s budget.  

We want that cut in half. Your president is going to have to stand up to the military industrial complex.  You must tell your president we are done with the ACA, and good riddance, because it kept insurance and pharmaceutical corporations calling the shots while Americans are still being bankrupted with medical bills or are uncovered. 

ACA is a baloney program. You must give up your gold-plated, congressional health benefits you all voted for yourselves and go on Medicare for All, same as everybody else. 

You must stop bending the knee to establishment Democrats and force through Medicare for All.  

You must show backbone and initiative, something progressives have not done for as long as I can remember.  

You progressives are nothing more than a bunch of fundraising, self-serving hooligans with your collection of grifts, same as everyone else in Congress. Guess what? 

Voting in lockstep for establishment Democrat congressional speakers without a fight must stop.  “Democrats in array” means the establishment remains in charge and Medicare for All never happens. 

How about instead of tweeting, Congresswoman, you actually demonstrate backbone and initiative with your actions?

Welp, that should wrap it up kids.

Well, not so fast, there's lots more public mocking to enjoy.

Good question.

THIS time Rick. This time.

Fetch just isn't going to happen Democrats.

***

