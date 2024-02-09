Dem Reportedly Unhappy With WH For Allowing Biden to Speak 'That Late at Night' (7:45 p.m.??)

Among all but the most die-hard Biden fans, last evening's angry and lie-filled presidential press appearance is considered pretty much a disaster for the White House.

One Democrat is reportedly blaming Biden's staff for letting him talk to reporters at such a late hour:

“One House Democrat … wondered why the president's staff allowed him to hold a press conference — then field reporters' shouted questions "that late at night after a full day," instead of this morning, when he'd be "fresh." https://t.co/h78LXc2QHI — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) February 9, 2024

This kind of thing is even more incredible when you remember that we're talking about the President of the United States. Yikes!

From Axios:

Some acknowledged that the report and Biden's appearance afterward could fuel doubts about his chance of being re-elected, and then serving as president until he's 86. One House Democrat called Biden's verbal slip-ups "awful," and wondered why the president's staff allowed him to hold a press conference — then field reporters' shouted questions — "that late at night after a full day," instead of Friday morning, when he'd be "fresh." Another former Biden White House official simply said: "Brutal."

"That late at night"?

Yeah, it was the dead of night.



7:45 p.m. Eastern.



🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) February 9, 2024

SO VERY late at night.

Good thing national emergencies only happen in the morning. — Craig Howard (@crahow555) February 9, 2024

Remember when the presidential test was the "3 a.m. phone call"? That's now apparently a 7:45 p.m. phone call that would likely go unanswered.

