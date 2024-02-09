HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's...
Hillary Triggered by Tucker, Has a Total Meltdown Over Putin Interview
Dude, WHAT? Rolling Stone Circling the Wagons After DISASTROUS Biden Report Drops Goes...
Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even...
Irish Women's Basketball Team Disgraces Itself Playing Israel, but Israelis Wipe the Floor...
John Harwood Vouches for Joe Biden's Mental Acuity
New York Times Reports That Republicans Both Pounced and Seized on Biden Report
Holy CRAP! Biden's Attempt to Clean Up After the Special Counsel Report Made...
Hot Take: Dean Phillips Should Be Ashamed of Exploiting Joe Biden's Stutter
New Republic Writer Says Republicans Pouncing on Special Counsel's Report Should Be the...
Nutty! Michigan Man Sues Ex-Partner for the Return of His Preserved … Ahem
Upside Down Under: Australian WOMEN'S Underwear Company Launches New Line of Delicates for...
LIVE! Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus Results
NBC News: White House Considering Executive Action to Deter Illegal Immigration

UH OH! Even CNN Isn't Buying the Biden WH Spin on the Special Counsel Report

Doug P.  |  9:59 AM on February 09, 2024
Screenshotted meme

Yesterday evening President Biden delivered a bizarre statement and answered a few questions in an appearance that did the opposite of what the White House intended, which was to prove that Biden's mentally sharp. That came in the wake of a special counsel report that found Biden "wilfully retained" classified documents and stored them recklessly in his Wilmington garage and elsewhere. 

Advertisement

The White House's "day after" spin appears to be something along the lines of "Joe didn't do it intentionally, he's just an idiot." Case in point: 

So Biden didn't do it on purpose, he's just reckless? That doesn't make it much better.

That brings us to another episode of "When You've Lost CNN..."

The Biden White House's spin isn't holding up and you know it's bad when some of the usual Dem water carriers in the media can't run cover for them:

We're guessing the usual "fact-checkers" will take a vacation day today when it comes to Biden's claims last night, but on CNN it was also noted that Biden's claims don't match up with the report:

Recommended

Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
Advertisement

Pretty much everything Biden says is contradictory to reality, so that's not very surprising. 

Bingo!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's Presser He DELETES (We Got It)
Sam J.
Dude, WHAT? Rolling Stone Circling the Wagons After DISASTROUS Biden Report Drops Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Irish Women's Basketball Team Disgraces Itself Playing Israel, but Israelis Wipe the Floor With Them
Grateful Calvin
Holy CRAP! Biden's Attempt to Clean Up After the Special Counsel Report Made Things WAY Worse
Doug P.
Robin D'Angelo Doesn't Know Who's in the Painting, but She's Sure Sistine Chapel Is 'White Supremacy'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought Sam J.
Advertisement