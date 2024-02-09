UH OH! Even CNN Isn't Buying the Biden WH Spin on the Special Counsel Report

Yesterday evening President Biden delivered a bizarre statement and answered a few questions in an appearance that did the opposite of what the White House intended, which was to prove that Biden's mentally sharp. That came in the wake of a special counsel report that found Biden "wilfully retained" classified documents and stored them recklessly in his Wilmington garage and elsewhere.

Advertisement

The White House's "day after" spin appears to be something along the lines of "Joe didn't do it intentionally, he's just an idiot." Case in point:

Lots of misreporting on the allegation POTUS “willfully retained” documents



The Special Counsel report itself refutes this



(which makes sense—he decided he couldn’t make a case of willfully retaining documents)



Look at page 215



“There is in fact a shortage of evidence” pic.twitter.com/ItYh0nGA5R — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) February 8, 2024

So Biden didn't do it on purpose, he's just reckless? That doesn't make it much better.

That brings us to another episode of "When You've Lost CNN..."

The Biden White House's spin isn't holding up and you know it's bad when some of the usual Dem water carriers in the media can't run cover for them:

CNN's Elie Honig on Biden's denial he shared classified documents with his ghostwriter:



"He's ON TAPE — after he's out of the vice presidency — saying to his autobiographer, 'the classified documents are in the basement.' He knew it!" pic.twitter.com/pft2PbQ9oC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

We're guessing the usual "fact-checkers" will take a vacation day today when it comes to Biden's claims last night, but on CNN it was also noted that Biden's claims don't match up with the report:

CNN's MJ Lee: "There were some comments [in Biden's presser last night] that were contradictory to the details that were in this long report.” pic.twitter.com/N8rDLDbjSC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2024

Pretty much everything Biden says is contradictory to reality, so that's not very surprising.

Translation: he lied. — igK (@igKress) February 9, 2024

In other words, he lied. — Adirondack Pique (@AdirondackPique) February 9, 2024

Bingo!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!