OUCH! Community Notes LEVELS Karine Jean-Pierre's 'Biden Job Creation' Brag

Doug P.  |  12:32 PM on December 09, 2023
Screenshotted meme

The Biden White House must just hate X's Community Notes fact-checkings. Almost everything they put on social media is a lie and therefore they've earned a bunch of Community Notes. 

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre returned to the "job creation" talking points and the BS was spotted immediately: 

Nice Community Note ya got there, Karine! Not that it'll stop her from repeating the same lie.

Biden's X posts, which might also be written by Jean-Pierre, have earned the same fact-check:

Just to save time all of the POTUS & KJP posts should be Community Noted "There's a 99.999 percent chance that whatever has been said above is a lie" as soon as they're published. 

*** 

