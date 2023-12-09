OUCH! Community Notes LEVELS Karine Jean-Pierre's 'Biden Job Creation' Brag

The Biden White House must just hate X's Community Notes fact-checkings. Almost everything they put on social media is a lie and therefore they've earned a bunch of Community Notes.

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre returned to the "job creation" talking points and the BS was spotted immediately:

Today, we got more good economic news.



199,000 jobs created last month.



A total of 14.1 million created under President Biden.



That’s Bidenomics in action. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) December 8, 2023

Nice Community Note ya got there, Karine! Not that it'll stop her from repeating the same lie.

You and Biden are almost always fact checked. 😂😂😂😂… your lies are constant and abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/D4nGgGlQlt — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) December 9, 2023

Is this not the best community notes post ever??? https://t.co/2QX1mqLaDY — Mississippi Sambo (@denton_sam) December 9, 2023

Biden's X posts, which might also be written by Jean-Pierre, have earned the same fact-check:

Just to save time all of the POTUS & KJP posts should be Community Noted "There's a 99.999 percent chance that whatever has been said above is a lie" as soon as they're published.

