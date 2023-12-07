Karine Jean-Pierre Says It's 'Stunning' That the GOP Is Demanding Border Control

How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden called it "political blackmail, pure and simple" that Republicans in Congress were going to cut off $61 billion in aid to Ukraine unless they could "force through their extreme partisan border policies." It's nice that Biden realizes that border security is a partisan issue — Republicans are for it, and Democrats are apparently against it. Even then, Democrats like New York City Mayor Eric Adams are calling on the Biden administration to do something about the southern border, as the influx of immigrants is "destroying" the city as we know it.

Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the president's position (or whoever's calling the shots) during Thursday's press briefing when she said it was "stunning" that Republicans wanted some attention paid to our own border as well as Ukraine's.

Unchecked illegal immigration is not a winning issue, and if Democrats are fine doing nothing about it, great. 

Advertisement

The administration's new line, according to Biden, NSC spokesman Jack Kirby, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is that the cost in "American blood" will be much greater after Putin annexes Ukraine and then moves on a NATO member. If Ukraine falls to Putin, your sons will be on the ground in Europe fighting Russia. That's political blackmail.

Again, if Biden didn't want his debate advice to illegal immigrants to surge to the border when he was elected come true, what would he be doing differently? Any time Texas puts up a barrier, the Biden administration sues to have it taken down. History will remember them harshly.

Advertisement



