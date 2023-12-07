Karine Jean-Pierre Says It's 'Stunning' That the GOP Is Demanding Border Control

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden called it "political blackmail, pure and simple" that Republicans in Congress were going to cut off $61 billion in aid to Ukraine unless they could "force through their extreme partisan border policies." It's nice that Biden realizes that border security is a partisan issue — Republicans are for it, and Democrats are apparently against it. Even then, Democrats like New York City Mayor Eric Adams are calling on the Biden administration to do something about the southern border, as the influx of immigrants is "destroying" the city as we know it.

Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the president's position (or whoever's calling the shots) during Thursday's press briefing when she said it was "stunning" that Republicans wanted some attention paid to our own border as well as Ukraine's.

Karine Jean-Pierre says it's "stunning" that Republicans are demanding a secure border: "History will remember them harshly!" pic.twitter.com/U53xqtnjKn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2023

Unchecked illegal immigration is not a winning issue, and if Democrats are fine doing nothing about it, great.

It is absurd, it is crazy that this government wants to prioritize aid to Ukraine and leave the border open, that is called treason. — José Villasuso (@JosVillasuso) December 7, 2023

We already have the Biden term disaster as a stain on our history. What’s adding another one going to change? — RA224 (@224RMA) December 7, 2023

The question should be: "Why are they so intent on giving billions of dollars to people who have nothing to do with our national security and are so unwilling to maintain our border to preserve our sovereign nation?" — Darol (@daroljorg) December 7, 2023

The administration's new line, according to Biden, NSC spokesman Jack Kirby, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is that the cost in "American blood" will be much greater after Putin annexes Ukraine and then moves on a NATO member. If Ukraine falls to Putin, your sons will be on the ground in Europe fighting Russia. That's political blackmail.

Ukraine isn’t the 51st state last I checked. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) December 7, 2023

Wildly out of touch. Using 2020 arguments in 2023. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 7, 2023

Republicans thrive on US soil, Democrats thrive abroad. — abdesam 🇵🇦🇬🇧🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@arlene8022) December 7, 2023

So what’s wrong with a secure border? Could KJP kindly explain this? — Jeffrey Hale (@JonsonCrik) December 7, 2023

Just close the border. Enforce the laws. What don’t you get? — Stu (@stutaub) December 7, 2023

Is it stunning that every other country on this earth have secure borders? — Fair1 (@PHAIRR1) December 7, 2023

Same talking points as the corn husk — Rebeca Rodriguez (@rebequeen) December 7, 2023

Again, if Biden didn't want his debate advice to illegal immigrants to surge to the border when he was elected come true, what would he be doing differently? Any time Texas puts up a barrier, the Biden administration sues to have it taken down. History will remember them harshly.

Advertisement

***