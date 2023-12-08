LAPD Says They're Aware of Possible Upcoming 'First Amendment Activity' in Los Angeles......
Biden Avoids Reporters but KJP Assures America the President Is 'Proud of His Son'

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on December 08, 2023

As we told you earlier, Hunter Biden is facing nine new indictments related to tax evasion allegations, and the amount of money the president's son was spending on things like payments to "various women" is something else:

All that spending was happening around the time Hunter was apparently saying he couldn't make his alimony payments:

Naturally President Biden was eager to talk to reporters about this today before he departed for Las Vegas to announce an $8 billion "investment" in his beloved choo choo trains.

Just kidding about the first part. Biden didn't go anywhere near the reporters when he left the White House:

Aboard Air Force One, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered a few more words than Biden did, but only to point out that Biden is proud of his son (clearly hoping the media picks up the "this is another story about a father's love for his son" angle): 

Who wouldn't be beaming with pride?

Before you know it President Biden will be back to accusing people of not paying their "fair share" in taxes and hope everybody forgot what happened.

