Biden Avoids Reporters but KJP Assures America the President Is 'Proud of His Son'

As we told you earlier, Hunter Biden is facing nine new indictments related to tax evasion allegations, and the amount of money the president's son was spending on things like payments to "various women" is something else:

Indictment includes summary of the expenditures Hunter Biden made instead of paying his taxes, per prosectors



- $683,212 to "Various Women" from 2016-2019

- $397,530 on "Clothing and Accessories"

- $188,960 on "Adult Entertainment" pic.twitter.com/ZOSzxgmIAw — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 8, 2023

All that spending was happening around the time Hunter was apparently saying he couldn't make his alimony payments:

In 2018, a year in which he spent $384K on hookers, Hunter Biden told his ex wife he could not make his alimony payment because “the wire came back due to insufficient

funds--/you know tuitions alimony taxes rent. Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/m3RSXDkpEc — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 8, 2023

Naturally President Biden was eager to talk to reporters about this today before he departed for Las Vegas to announce an $8 billion "investment" in his beloved choo choo trains.

Just kidding about the first part. Biden didn't go anywhere near the reporters when he left the White House:

Biden dodges questions on new charges against Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/lvYiBWoieU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2023

Aboard Air Force One, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered a few more words than Biden did, but only to point out that Biden is proud of his son (clearly hoping the media picks up the "this is another story about a father's love for his son" angle):

Karine Jean-Pierre on the latest criminal charges against Hunter Biden: "[Joe Biden] is proud of his son" pic.twitter.com/rxRKuYifc3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

Who wouldn't be beaming with pride?

Well, Joe is at least 10% proud of his son. 😉 — Malt Doctor (@doctor_malt) December 8, 2023

Before you know it President Biden will be back to accusing people of not paying their "fair share" in taxes and hope everybody forgot what happened.

***

