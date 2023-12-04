This Was ONE Way to Get Karine Jean-Pierre to Put a FAST End to the White House Briefing

Large Group of Chinese Nationals Crosses Illegally Into California
Doug P.  |  8:10 PM on December 04, 2023
Meme

The White House briefing today featured Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan doing the usual White House spin:

But Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also had a turn, and new revelations from the House Oversight Committee Republicans were bound to be a topic for questions:

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released new information Monday detailing payments made directly from Hunter Biden to President Joe Biden. The payments were made through Owasco PC, a company owned by Hunter and under investigation for tax evasion. The company was used to take in millions from foreign governments and individuals. 

"Following subpoenas to obtain Biden family associates’ bank records, Chairman Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records. The House Oversight Committee has identified over 20 shell companies and uncovered how the Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million dollars between 2015 and 2019 by selling Joe Biden as 'the brand,'" the Committee released in a statement. "Financial records obtained show Hunter Biden’s business account, Owasco PC, received payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies."

"Nothing to see here," right?

Unsurprisingly, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the latest House Oversight Committee document drop and decided to abruptly and the briefing: 

Of course she hasn't "seen that"!

Jean-Pierre said she had not "seen that." 

Here's KJP trying to "see that":

*** 

