Mitt Romney Names Who He'd Be 'Happy to Vote For' Instead of Trump and Surprises Nobody

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on November 25, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced previously that he won't be running for reelection in Utah, which isn't incredibly surprising considering what happened to Liz Cheney in her House primary in Wyoming. Romney could see the writing on the wall and decided to retire from the Senate instead, though he might not admit that as being a reason that contributed to his decision to step down. 

Advertisement

When it comes to next year's presidential race, it remains to be seen who ends up being the Republican nominee, but former President Trump does have a lead at this point. However, no primaries have yet taken place. 

If the GOP nominee is Trump, you might not be surprised that Romney would not only avoid voting for him but maybe even vote for a Democrat instead:

Romney voted to convict Trump on an impeachment charge so he can be expected to side with the Democrats when necessary. 

Nope, not a surprise at all.

Romney is one of the Democrats' favorite Republicans because he voted with them often while in the Senate and Barack Obama easily defeated him in the 2012 presidential election. 

