Mitt Romney Names Who He'd Be 'Happy to Vote For' Instead of Trump and Surprises Nobody

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced previously that he won't be running for reelection in Utah, which isn't incredibly surprising considering what happened to Liz Cheney in her House primary in Wyoming. Romney could see the writing on the wall and decided to retire from the Senate instead, though he might not admit that as being a reason that contributed to his decision to step down.

When it comes to next year's presidential race, it remains to be seen who ends up being the Republican nominee, but former President Trump does have a lead at this point. However, no primaries have yet taken place.

If the GOP nominee is Trump, you might not be surprised that Romney would not only avoid voting for him but maybe even vote for a Democrat instead:

Mitt Romney says he will vote for the Democrats if President Trump or Vivek is the nominee. pic.twitter.com/3jifsiPgIu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 25, 2023

Romney voted to convict Trump on an impeachment charge so he can be expected to side with the Democrats when necessary.

No surprise here. Mitt Romney hates Trump more than he loves America. https://t.co/WF55OjpzN5 — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) November 25, 2023

Nope, not a surprise at all.

This was the Republican nominee in 2012. Ha! https://t.co/96U0dXbf81 — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 25, 2023

Romney is one of the Democrats' favorite Republicans because he voted with them often while in the Senate and Barack Obama easily defeated him in the 2012 presidential election.

