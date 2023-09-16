Jonathan Chait says 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney was completely normal

Now that Mitt Romney has declared that he's not running for reelection to the Senate, people are doing a lot of retrospectives on him. Jonathan Chait did a piece last year denying that the Democrats' treatment of Romney during the campaign had nothing to do with Republicans supporting Donald Trump. He still believes it was a totally normal campaign, as attacks on the other candidate are routine.

AG Hamilton tweeted that Romney "is among the most decent people" to ever run for president, which led Max Kennerly to argue that the press was unduly *charitable* toward Romney because he's such a nice guy.

Presidential elections always involve a wide range of attacks, many of them silly. 2012 was a complete normal campaign, and Romney's experience was not a form of martyrdom. https://t.co/9X5caruvEN — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 15, 2023

A completely normal campaign for Democrats, yes.

Advisors of Obama cut an ad accusing him of murder and the lead person behind it was later hired by CNN. Go fuck yourself. https://t.co/HA8Iy5krsf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2023

My favorite "completely normal campaign" thing in 2012 was Paul Ryan pushing an old lady in a wheelchair off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/7jp09Vqdkj — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 15, 2023

In a way, I almost appreciate his honesty: He is openly admitting the media is utter garbage. https://t.co/AA0U85eMco — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 15, 2023

Really hate this guy. pic.twitter.com/nQwwzWwqhf — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 15, 2023

The current president told a predominantly black audience that Romney was going to put them back in chains — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) September 15, 2023

Dont forget this Steezehttps://t.co/bv9ynFGg98 — Bull Hurley (@TigersBaseball2) September 16, 2023

"No regrets" over saying that Romney hadn't paid taxes in ten years. "He didn't win, did he?"

They also mocked his wife for having MS. — Col. Milkbone, BA, JD, MD, PhD, VC, DSO, MC, CBE (@clarksthockey) September 15, 2023

Perhaps he meant “normal” in the sense the media boosted the dem candidate while attacking the republican candidate 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XbcHjR4v75 — Jack Daley (@jackDaleyDCLA) September 15, 2023

Ah yes, debate moderator Candy Crowley "fact-checking" Romney during a debate.

It was normal because it's normal for even decent Republican candidates to face the most vile attacks on their character. — Holden (@Holden114) September 15, 2023

You people mocked his wife for having MS you freak. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 15, 2023

Well, yes, it’s been completely normal for the media to systematically smear and coordinate to undermine GOP candidates for a very long time but that’s… uhhh… one hell of a thing to admit. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 16, 2023

It was absolutely proof positive that the Democratic Party had moved so far to the left that they had become incapable of distinguishing moderates from Nazis. They cried wolf in 2012 and were completely out of ammo by 2016.



“No this time is for real, we promise!” 🙄 — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) September 15, 2023

As it turns out, just making up incredible lies and having the 90% of existing media, because they act as your party cheerleaders, promulgate those obvious lies, tends to turn people pretty sour towards you. — The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) September 15, 2023

If illegally recording a private meeting to scuttle a candidate, using the footage for non-stop campaign ads, and rewarding the person who recorded the video with a cushy union job is totally normal, then y'all owe a huge apology to that poor laptop repair guy who did it legally. — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) September 15, 2023

It's normal for Democrat PACs to accuse the GOP candidate of giving a woman cancer, the entire Democrat/media complex to accuse the GOP candidate of misogyny for the term "binders full of women", and the debate moderator to interject herself to defend the Democrat candidate? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 15, 2023

Is it the proper role of the press to “attack” candidates, Jonathan? — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) September 15, 2023

Liberals now have great respect for the guy who was going to put African Americans back in chains if won.

***

