Jonathan Chait says 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney was completely normal

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Now that Mitt Romney has declared that he's not running for reelection to the Senate, people are doing a lot of retrospectives on him. Jonathan Chait did a piece last year denying that the Democrats' treatment of Romney during the campaign had nothing to do with Republicans supporting Donald Trump. He still believes it was a totally normal campaign, as attacks on the other candidate are routine.

AG Hamilton tweeted that Romney "is among the most decent people" to ever run for president, which led Max Kennerly to argue that the press was unduly *charitable* toward Romney because he's such a nice guy.

A completely normal campaign for Democrats, yes.

"No regrets" over saying that Romney hadn't paid taxes in ten years. "He didn't win, did he?"

Ah yes, debate moderator Candy Crowley "fact-checking" Romney during a debate.

Liberals now have great respect for the guy who was going to put African Americans back in chains if won.

***

