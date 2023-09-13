Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd...
AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'
Can we learn something from the Left?
Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segreg...
John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal...
Sean Penn's hot take on the Hollywood strike is a DOOZY
Ian Millhiser is very disappointed in you Republicans because you won't STOP attacking...
WH Chief of Staff Jeff Zients' family getting RICH from green energy company...
Totally realistic ALIEN bodies revealed ... SERIOUSLY
Lauren Boebert channels Beetlejuice and is removed from show for allegedly vaping and...
Jonathan Turley spots NY Times making 'another valiant effort to extricate Joe Biden'...
Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange v...
WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son
ND Governor Doug Burgum's devotees hilariously try to 'force-meme' his campaign into compe...

Mitt Romney announces he's NOT running for reelection in 2024 (and there was much rejoicing)

Coucy  |  3:05 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's hard to say that Utah Senator Mitt Romney is a popular figure in the Republican party these days, his star has fallen considerably since he was the party's presidential candidate in the 2012 election against Barrack Obama. 

In 2018, Romney ran to replace the retiring Orin Hatch in the Senate and won handily, taking 62.6% of the vote to Democrat Jenny Wilson's 30.9%. With a job approval rating among his constituents of 56% as of this past August ( What is Sen. Mitt Romney’s approval rating in Utah? - Deseret News ) it can be said that while he may not be a popular figure in the national party, he still has a strong support base at home. So it came as a surprise when Senator Romney announced today that he does not intend to seek reelection to his seat in the 2024 election:

It's hard to miss the not-so-subtle swipe Senator Romney took at the age of the two current front runners for the White House, saying: 

'At the end of another term I'd be in my mid 80s; Frankly it's time for a new generaiton of leaders, 

they're the ones who will need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.'

Romney then went on to more directly attack both Biden and Trump for their policy stances (which one would expect, as the senator has never shied away from expressing criticisms of either man), before circling back to restate that:

'The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership'

As one may expect given how public perception has turned on the Senator amongst the party at large, not everyone was heartbroken to see him go.

Recommended

Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd we are dead
Aaron Walker

While others took the moment to thank Mr. Romney for his service in government or to express agreement with his belief that it's time for a new generation to take over.

Utah has traditionally been a reasonably safe Republican state, so this isn't likely to change the balance of power too much; but with a likely very contentious presidential election taking place in 2024, you never know.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd we are dead
Aaron Walker
AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'
Doug P.
Sean Penn's hot take on the Hollywood strike is a DOOZY
Coucy
John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal and makes it WAY worse
Doug P.
Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segregationists
justmindy
Ian Millhiser is very disappointed in you Republicans because you won't STOP attacking Hunter Biden
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd we are dead Aaron Walker