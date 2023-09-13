Mitt Romney announces he's NOT running for reelection in 2024 (and there was much rejoicing)

It's hard to say that Utah Senator Mitt Romney is a popular figure in the Republican party these days, his star has fallen considerably since he was the party's presidential candidate in the 2012 election against Barrack Obama.

In 2018, Romney ran to replace the retiring Orin Hatch in the Senate and won handily, taking 62.6% of the vote to Democrat Jenny Wilson's 30.9%. With a job approval rating among his constituents of 56% as of this past August ( What is Sen. Mitt Romney’s approval rating in Utah? - Deseret News ) it can be said that while he may not be a popular figure in the national party, he still has a strong support base at home. So it came as a surprise when Senator Romney announced today that he does not intend to seek reelection to his seat in the 2024 election:

My message to Utahns on my Senate reelection plan: pic.twitter.com/kgbsfIxMeR — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 13, 2023

It's hard to miss the not-so-subtle swipe Senator Romney took at the age of the two current front runners for the White House, saying:

'At the end of another term I'd be in my mid 80s; Frankly it's time for a new generaiton of leaders, they're the ones who will need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.'

Romney then went on to more directly attack both Biden and Trump for their policy stances (which one would expect, as the senator has never shied away from expressing criticisms of either man), before circling back to restate that:

'The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership'

As one may expect given how public perception has turned on the Senator amongst the party at large, not everyone was heartbroken to see him go.

Good, you were a horrible Senator anyway. — J C (@jcorrigan22) September 13, 2023

Don't let the door hit you on the way out. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 13, 2023

They literally arrested people for going to church. Great job man. — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙨 ✝️ (@KritHouse2021) September 13, 2023

While others took the moment to thank Mr. Romney for his service in government or to express agreement with his belief that it's time for a new generation to take over.

"It's time for a new generation of leaders."



Yes, please... — Seth Stuck (@SethStuck) September 13, 2023

Great work Mitt! You represent Utah well. — Bradford G Smith (@xohdis) September 13, 2023

Utah has traditionally been a reasonably safe Republican state, so this isn't likely to change the balance of power too much; but with a likely very contentious presidential election taking place in 2024, you never know.

