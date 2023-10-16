John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to...
FBI Director Wray's urgent warning a stark reminder of the consequences of Biden's...
Scott Presler OWNS Ronna McDaniel with 1 perfect emoji after she takes credit...
Israeli Father Recounts the Moment He Learned His Young Daughter Was Killed by...
You say that like it's a BAD thing --> AP too DUMB to...
Hell 'toupee'? Rep. Mike Rogers changes his tune, says he will support Jim...
WATCH: One Thing You Need to Know About the Israel/Palestine Conflict
WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control...
Popular Muslim TikTok'r shows LGBT what Gaza REALLY thinks of them mocking 'Queers...
Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on...
Larry Elder Calls Out BLM As the 'Morally Bankrupt' Organization That It Is
Mollie Hemingway has the perfect response to NYT's opinion piece on 'wise old...
'60 Minutes' asked Biden why he's running again (THIS was the answer? YIKES!)
Bill Maher: 'I'm not so sure the anti-semitic left-wing faction is 'small'

Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)

Doug P.  |  10:55 AM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

In a recent story, we pointed out how the media is going above and beyond the call of water-carrying duty when it comes to helping President Biden overcome the age & mental lapse issue heading into next year's presidential election. Expect to see more of this kind of thing in the coming months:

Advertisement

In an interview with Biden that aired last night, "60 Minutes" reminded everybody that the president's incoherence can be blamed on a life-long stutter. "60 Minutes" had to do so much damage control before and during the Biden interview that we can't help but wonder what the unedited version looks like.

The media's trying way too hard. 

Meanwhile, a more realistic compare/contrast video has been spotted on Donald Trump's Truth Social account:

"Hilarious" and then some! 

Here it is:

Recommended

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's just perfect. 

That could almost be a campaign ad.

*** 

EPIC Thread HUMILIATES Lefties/Dems who attacked Trump for building the wall Biden NOW wants built

'Panic mode'! Biden waiving regs to do something Dems called racist when Trump was president

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas
Sam J.
Scott Presler OWNS Ronna McDaniel with 1 perfect emoji after she takes credit for Louisiana/Landry win
Sam J.
WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control before and DURING interview (watch)
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas
Sam J.
You say that like it's a BAD thing --> AP too DUMB to realize they just endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker
Sam J.
Popular Muslim TikTok'r shows LGBT what Gaza REALLY thinks of them mocking 'Queers for Palestine' (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas Sam J.
Advertisement