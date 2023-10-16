Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)

In a recent story, we pointed out how the media is going above and beyond the call of water-carrying duty when it comes to helping President Biden overcome the age & mental lapse issue heading into next year's presidential election. Expect to see more of this kind of thing in the coming months:

In an interview with Biden that aired last night, "60 Minutes" reminded everybody that the president's incoherence can be blamed on a life-long stutter. "60 Minutes" had to do so much damage control before and during the Biden interview that we can't help but wonder what the unedited version looks like.

The media's trying way too hard.

Meanwhile, a more realistic compare/contrast video has been spotted on Donald Trump's Truth Social account:

One of the Best videos ive seen on the internet for a long time — JDJ_Crypto PhD M/O (@JDJ_Crypto) October 15, 2023

This is hilarious! — staticcottoncandy (@staticcandy101) October 16, 2023

"Hilarious" and then some!

Here it is:

I can’t believe Trump posted this.



I love the internet😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/oAMJKrkkP6 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 15, 2023

That's just perfect.

Hilarious 😂😅 I wish he was posting on X

The entertainment value is off the charts. — Jake W (@wheremehousekey) October 15, 2023

The internet has no mercy lmao 😂 — CultureNPolicy (@CultureNPolicy) October 15, 2023

That could almost be a campaign ad.

