Mollie Hemingway has the perfect response to NYT's opinion piece on 'wise old man', Joe Biden

The New York Times unleashed their latest ridiculous opinion piece - this time from left-wing Lydia Polgreen.

Get a load of this headline: 'Now Is the Moment for Biden’s Age to Be an Asset'.

Advertisement

Mollie Hemingway's response gave the piece all the respect it deserved.

Honestly, Mollie probably could have gone with the long-form tweet for this one.

Our astute readers may note that the Left has never really admitted that Biden's advanced age (and his obvious decline) is a liability. Suddenly, here comes Lydia essentially admitting that it is, but now she wants to call it an 'asset'.

It’s such an obvious asset. We rarely get insight like this. pic.twitter.com/K3sXBzScqB — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 16, 2023

LOLOLOL!

I don't think Lydia knows what "asset" means. — (L)auren (@SomeBitchIIKnow) October 16, 2023

It would seem not.

The gist of Lydia's pitch is that Biden is so old that he's personally witnessed the toll U.S. involvement in Middle East wars have taken on the nation, so he's the perfect guy to step in and tell Israel they need to back down.

But in a moment like this age, experience and a willingness to speak uncomfortable truths are vital strengths, both practically and politically. Biden is a wise old man who has seen a lot of things.

We hate to break it to you, Lydia, but most of us have seen these things too. We don't need an 80-year-old who can't navigate stairs to guide us through.

President Methuselah. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 16, 2023

Maybe she was suggesting Biden could settle the land dispute because he was there when God promised the land to the Israelites. LOL.

Oh sweet lord. Who would actually put their name to that opinion piece. I mean seriously. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) October 16, 2023

They just can't help themselves.

For what? Shuffleboard scorekeeper? — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) October 16, 2023

Nice.

Get your tickets to see Lydia Polgreen — now on comedy tour! — Derrick Shields (@iDerrickShields) October 16, 2023

She's gunning for that coveted Babylon Bee writing gig.

I promise that’s not one of my fake headlines. https://t.co/G5zzMLnNpr — Magills (@magills_) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

How would we know?!

Exactly!

I would just like to thank Twitter, and Google, for translating your tweet from the original Hawaiian for me.



Otherwise, I never would have understood what you were saying. pic.twitter.com/UTr0emiMx9 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 16, 2023

Honestly, we preferred the Hawaiian version. Aloha, dear Twitchy friends!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!