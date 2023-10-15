Mollie Hemingway has the perfect response to NYT's opinion piece on 'wise old man', Joe Biden

'60 Minutes' asked Biden why he's running again (THIS was the answer? YIKES!)
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on October 15, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

The New York Times unleashed their latest ridiculous opinion piece - this time from left-wing Lydia Polgreen.

Get a load of this headline: 'Now Is the Moment for Biden’s Age to Be an Asset'.

Mollie Hemingway's response gave the piece all the respect it deserved.

Honestly, Mollie probably could have gone with the long-form tweet for this one.

Our astute readers may note that the Left has never really admitted that Biden's advanced age (and his obvious decline) is a liability. Suddenly, here comes Lydia essentially admitting that it is, but now she wants to call it an 'asset'.

LOLOLOL!

It would seem not.

The gist of Lydia's pitch is that Biden is so old that he's personally witnessed the toll U.S. involvement in Middle East wars have taken on the nation, so he's the perfect guy to step in and tell Israel they need to back down.

But in a moment like this age, experience and a willingness to speak uncomfortable truths are vital strengths, both practically and politically. Biden is a wise old man who has seen a lot of things.

We hate to break it to you, Lydia, but most of us have seen these things too. We don't need an 80-year-old who can't navigate stairs to guide us through.

Maybe she was suggesting Biden could settle the land dispute because he was there when God promised the land to the Israelites. LOL.

They just can't help themselves.

Nice.

She's gunning for that coveted Babylon Bee writing gig.

How would we know?!

Exactly!

Honestly, we preferred the Hawaiian version. Aloha, dear Twitchy friends!

***

