'Panic mode'! Biden waiving regs to do something Dems called racist when Trump was president

Mayors of "sanctuary cities" are seeing that distinction they were formerly proud of backfire in a big way.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams found an excuse to get out of his own city in order to go on a "fact-finding mission" about what's causing the border mess. Adams' trip could have been much shorter if he had traveled to where the problem originated: The Biden White House.

Instead Adams is in South America:

Heading off on our asylum seeker fact finding mission in Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia.



This crisis didn't start in New York City — but we're stepping up to lead and develop solutions at the local, national and international levels. pic.twitter.com/FQckNNCB57 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, in parts of Chicago, residents are fed up with the influx of illegals:

Chicagoans have had enough.



The Amundsen Park youth football program is set to be kicked out of their neighborhood field house so it can become a migrant shelter on Monday.



The players showed up to protest. pic.twitter.com/Js77GTv78V — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 5, 2023

What are the chances most of them will vote for Democrats again next year anyway? We'd say the odds are pretty high, but obviously the Biden White House is a bit concerned about an open border backfire.

Remember when Biden and the Dems called Trump's border wall racist, xenophobic and ineffective? It appears things have changed:

Biden administration reverses course, clears way for new border wall by waiving environmental laws https://t.co/o0UfB42mZp pic.twitter.com/AfkRkE5LFt — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2023

The Biden administration announces that it waived 26 federal laws in south Texas to permit more construction for the border wall after pressure from top Democratic officials to address the influx of migrants in the past year. https://t.co/rNyQ0O4oFb — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 5, 2023

Dems know they have to stem the flow to give themselves time to figure out how to get the tens of millions they’ve already let in illegally registered to vote.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the plan to bypass long drawn-out environmental reviews in order to expedite border wall construction in Starr County, TX as the administration struggles to handle an ongoing migrant crisis that has strained local and federal resources. The area where construction is planned has seen “high illegal entry,” according to authorities. “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, said in a notice posted on the US Federal Registry.

It only took them nearly three years to decide to do something.

Thanks in no small part to DeSantis and Abbott. https://t.co/uPm6SIIMcn — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 5, 2023

Forcing Dems running "sanctuary cities" to experience the consequences of Biden's disastrous border policies got results.

Not racist when Joe does it 😑 — John Smith (New) 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) October 5, 2023

Always remember:



Trump Wall = RACIST



Biden Wall = NOT RACIST



FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!!! 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/8oqur1y6Vf — Joe Blo (@NormalGuy223) October 5, 2023

This will be a non racist border wall — Dan Victor, CFA (@theRealDanVCFA) October 5, 2023

The numbers must be terrible for Biden and the Dems:

How do you know the DNC is in panic mode?#MorningJoe https://t.co/p0nczCshLy — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 5, 2023

Internal polls must be abysmal https://t.co/Lj9vfwQQ5H — Edward Badgette (@acrimonyand) October 5, 2023

Now that the damage is done they can pretend to actually be addressing the problem to attempt to turn the polls around.

I'm so confused. I thought the border was secure. https://t.co/nOF7xBCntn pic.twitter.com/9vu5Q3z7fh — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) October 5, 2023

It's almost like this administration was lying the whole time about the border being "secure."

All it took was a couple bus loads to break them. Remember this and triple the buses heading north. https://t.co/nUGUUc2UFr — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 5, 2023

Leftist policies are based in fantasy, emotion and spite, and they always fail when confronted with reality. But even if/when they reverse course the damage and misery caused by their naive bullshit is already done. https://t.co/WiiIPtJqPF — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) October 5, 2023

Exactly how much damage remains to be seen.

