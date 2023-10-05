Biden & KJP's takes on border walls have changed a LOT in a...
'Panic mode'! Biden waiving regs to do something Dems called racist when Trump was president

Doug P.  |  10:40 AM on October 05, 2023
Mayors of "sanctuary cities" are seeing that distinction they were formerly proud of backfire in a big way.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams found an excuse to get out of his own city in order to go on a "fact-finding mission" about what's causing the border mess. Adams' trip could have been much shorter if he had traveled to where the problem originated: The Biden White House.

Instead Adams is in South America: 

Meanwhile, in parts of Chicago, residents are fed up with the influx of illegals:

What are the chances most of them will vote for Democrats again next year anyway? We'd say the odds are pretty high, but obviously the Biden White House is a bit concerned about an open border backfire. 

Remember when Biden and the Dems called Trump's border wall racist, xenophobic and ineffective? It appears things have changed:

Dems know they have to stem the flow to give themselves time to figure out how to get the tens of millions they’ve already let in illegally registered to vote.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the plan to bypass long drawn-out environmental reviews in order to expedite border wall construction in Starr County, TX as the administration struggles to handle an ongoing migrant crisis that has strained local and federal resources.

The area where construction is planned has seen “high illegal entry,” according to authorities.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, said in a notice posted on the US Federal Registry.

It only took them nearly three years to decide to do something.

Forcing Dems running "sanctuary cities" to experience the consequences of Biden's disastrous border policies got results.

The numbers must be terrible for Biden and the Dems:

Now that the damage is done they can pretend to actually be addressing the problem to attempt to turn the polls around.

It's almost like this administration was lying the whole time about the border being "secure."

Exactly how much damage remains to be seen.

Related:

Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)

Comfortably Smug asks one question and sums up the Biden border crisis

