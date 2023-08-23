Morning Joe insists reports Biden got a negative response on Maui are 'shock opera nonsense'

Nearly two weeks after tragic wildfires on the island, President Biden finally visited Maui on Monday and is now back on vacation at the Lake Tahoe home of billionaire Tom Steyer.

Biden's visit to Maui was loaded with gaffes, stumbles, and forced anecdotes about surviving a small kitchen fire 19 years ago in an attempt to relate to people who just lost everything, but there were also plenty of people on the island who were angry at this administration. The local media chose not to focus much on the negatives, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough attributes any other reports about anger expressed at Biden and his administration during his visit as "nonsense pushed by Trumpy outlets":

Note the overwhelmingly positive response from local residents in the Maui paper and the stark contrast compared to the shock opera nonsense pushed by Trumpy outlets today. Same with the BS “sleep” narrative that created an alternate reality. https://t.co/2veNviTjHc — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 23, 2023

Remember the old saying "if you're explaining you're losing"? For some reason that comes to mind while watching a marathon session of "Morning Joe" praising everything Biden did during his visit to Maui while slamming "right-wing media":

Morning Joe spends 6 mins praising Biden in Hawaii, insist he didn’t fall asleep but was just “moved”:



“The local people [were] thanking [him] .. saying it made such a difference that he & Jill were so empathetic, they were so giving, they gave them hope” pic.twitter.com/Mr5PMdafX5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 23, 2023

The Biden White House will really appreciate that boost, but not everybody on Maui rolled out the welcome wagon for the president.

Pravda would be embarrassed to air this. — Sean R. (@SeanR078) August 23, 2023

MSNBC is well beyond Pravda for the Democrats at this point.

Yeah in your dreams https://t.co/DA5LODdqWV — mdiehlicious (@monakiki2525) August 23, 2023

It's not as if the local media in a deep blue area politically was going to highlight much (or any) negative response a Democrat president received while visiting their island after a disaster.

Lmao ok …. Most peaceful …. — David Miller (@DSM00019) August 23, 2023

You mean trying to compare a small kitchen fire to people having loved ones burned alive? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 23, 2023

This comes off almost like a religious sermon. https://t.co/ncJLrCm7t9 — Dronetek Media (@FNCriticGuy) August 23, 2023

Such overwhelming positive response, msnbc has it splattered across their web site.... https://t.co/CIOhnMiPCN pic.twitter.com/99EcEJoo7U — sarainitaly 🍹☀️🌻 (@sarainitaly) August 23, 2023

The important thing though is that the president is back on vacation and resting after a long Monday.

