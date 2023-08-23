Another shameless & insulting WH brag about 'Bidenomics' gets reality nuked
Morning Joe insists reports Biden got a negative response on Maui are 'shock opera nonsense'

Doug P.  |  9:47 AM on August 23, 2023
meme

Nearly two weeks after tragic wildfires on the island, President Biden finally visited Maui on Monday and is now back on vacation at the Lake Tahoe home of billionaire Tom Steyer.

Biden's visit to Maui was loaded with gaffes, stumbles, and forced anecdotes about surviving a small kitchen fire 19 years ago in an attempt to relate to people who just lost everything, but there were also plenty of people on the island who were angry at this administration. The local media chose not to focus much on the negatives, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough attributes any other reports about anger expressed at Biden and his administration during his visit as "nonsense pushed by Trumpy outlets":

Remember the old saying "if you're explaining you're losing"? For some reason that comes to mind while watching a marathon session of "Morning Joe" praising everything Biden did during his visit to Maui while slamming "right-wing media":

The Biden White House will really appreciate that boost, but not everybody on Maui rolled out the welcome wagon for the president.

MSNBC is well beyond Pravda for the Democrats at this point.

It's not as if the local media in a deep blue area politically was going to highlight much (or any) negative response a Democrat president received while visiting their island after a disaster.

The important thing though is that the president is back on vacation and resting after a long Monday.

President Biden isn't too sleepy to smile for some selfies with first responders

Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)

