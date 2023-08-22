Deputy Secretary of Defense wants our armed forces to be prepared - for...
So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden...
Joe Biden Gets Ruthlessly Mocked for Disastrous Hawaii Trip
Sorry Vivek Ramaswamy fans, but I'm starting to wonder if SOMETHING might be...
'He's the MASTER TROLL'! Trump tries to provoke opponents in advance of Wednesday's...
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' i...
Dick's Sporting Goods blames equity ... SORRY ... 'organized retail crime' for MASSIVE...
Democrats will fly a banner plane around Wednesday's GOP Debate ... and it's...
'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he...
We Spoke to an Amish Farmer Who's Being Targeted by the Government
Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)
BRUTAL thread dissects a media MORE concerned with egos and political power than...
'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART...
Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad...

President Biden isn't too sleepy to smile for some selfies with first responders

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on August 22, 2023
Twitter

President Joe Biden visited Maui Monday to tell the people of the island that he almost lost his Corvette in a house fire once. Fortunately, he didn't, because it was just a small kitchen fire that was put out in minutes. But you know Biden — he's a "storyteller" whose yarns don't always add up, according to the New York Times.

The Democrats posted a few photos of Biden during the trip, including this one of Biden taking a selfie with emergency responders, so we know he was awake at least some of the time.

Those 800 missing people will turn up.

Recommended

So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden 'Crime' Family (watch)
Sam J.

Probably not … he has a vacation to get back to.

Biden's Corvette came through the flames OK and the people of Hawaii will do the same.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAWAII JOE BIDEN SELFIE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden 'Crime' Family (watch)
Sam J.
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' in EPIC thread
Sam J.
'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete
Sam J.
Deputy Secretary of Defense wants our armed forces to be prepared - for Climate Change
Gordon Kushner
Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)
Sam J.
'He's the MASTER TROLL'! Trump tries to provoke opponents in advance of Wednesday's debate
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
So ... Biden's OUT?! CNN suddenly 'perplexed' by corrupt DOJ covering for Biden 'Crime' Family (watch) Sam J.