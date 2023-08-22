President Biden isn't too sleepy to smile for some selfies with first responders

President Joe Biden visited Maui Monday to tell the people of the island that he almost lost his Corvette in a house fire once. Fortunately, he didn't, because it was just a small kitchen fire that was put out in minutes. But you know Biden — he's a "storyteller" whose yarns don't always add up, according to the New York Times.

The Democrats posted a few photos of Biden during the trip, including this one of Biden taking a selfie with emergency responders, so we know he was awake at least some of the time.

Love how everyone is just having a fantastic time 😍🥰 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/9zNR0dhWdO pic.twitter.com/Qk0hTsp7AR — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 22, 2023

Those 800 missing people will turn up.

He looks so refreshed after the nap he took at the ceremony for the dead. — Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) August 22, 2023

I love how excited and happy the Maui residents are to learn Joe’s corvette is safe. 😌 — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) August 22, 2023

dancing Tiktok nurses while people die during COVID vibes. — gosuprime (@gosuprime21) August 22, 2023

Will he be going to a luau while he’s there? — Nino Savant (@Nino_Savant) August 22, 2023

Probably not … he has a vacation to get back to.

No comment.

But you Biden blowers won’t get it. — MohawkDriver (@MohawkDriver) August 22, 2023

Biden's Corvette came through the flames OK and the people of Hawaii will do the same.

