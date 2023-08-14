WH staff did NOT want the press within 100 yards of Biden when he returned from Delaware

Australian TikToker thinks there are too many AMERICAN FLAGS
Doug P.  |  2:54 PM on August 14, 2023
Meme

Earlier today President Biden returned to the White House while his staff tried to do damage control on his "no comment" response to a request for remarks about the fires in Maui. 

On Friday Biden will reportedly head to Lake Tahoe for a week, all while there's an emergency in Hawaii, illegal "migrants" are overrunning American cities, inflation is hitting people hard at grocery stores and gas stations and a special counsel has been appointed to investigation his son.

Biden's staff was obviously eager to have the president talk to reporters about all of that.

Just kidding!

The press couldn't have been kept farther away from Biden when he returned from Delaware:

So much transparency.

