WH staff did NOT want the press within 100 yards of Biden when he returned from Delaware

Earlier today President Biden returned to the White House while his staff tried to do damage control on his "no comment" response to a request for remarks about the fires in Maui.

On Friday Biden will reportedly head to Lake Tahoe for a week, all while there's an emergency in Hawaii, illegal "migrants" are overrunning American cities, inflation is hitting people hard at grocery stores and gas stations and a special counsel has been appointed to investigation his son.

Biden's staff was obviously eager to have the president talk to reporters about all of that.

Just kidding!

The press couldn't have been kept farther away from Biden when he returned from Delaware:

Biden returns from his beach house in Delaware without answering any questions about the special counsel investigation into Hunter.



He walked straight to the Oval Office, far away from the press. pic.twitter.com/O3ZMbjHyV5 — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) August 14, 2023

Biden is back from vacation and they've got the press cordoned off 100 yards away.



No answers. No accountability. Biden 2024. pic.twitter.com/g0h4VVbIlE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 14, 2023

So much transparency.

Time to call a lid. — Corn Pop's Gun Moll (@jeannebodine) August 14, 2023

He’s gonna be late for his lunch with Kamala. Leave him alone. https://t.co/iBxbFZ2C1p — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 14, 2023

Many have been reminded of Jill Biden's tweet from shortly before the 2020 election:

Empathy is on the ballot. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) October 22, 2020

