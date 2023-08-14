Biden post about being 'LASER FOCUSED' on Hawaii aid following his NO COMMENT debacle does not go well

As Twitchy told you, President Biden's 'no comment' reply regarding the devastation in Hawaii did NOT go over well. His staff must be trying to save face by putting out a multiple-post thread about what the administration is doing to help. One of the posts used the term 'Laser Focused' as well as outlined a low payout amount and that seemed to be a lightning rod for mockery on X (Twitter).

Here is the thread:

As residents of Hawai'i mourn the loss of life and devastation taking place across their beautiful home, we mourn with them.



Like I've said, not only our prayers are with those impacted – but every asset we have will be available to them.



Here's the latest: — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2023

1. @FEMA’s Temporary Sheltering Assistance is now available for residents who were displaced from their homes by the wildfires, allowing survivors to shelter in hotels or motels temporarily as they develop a long-term housing plan. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2023

This next one, Point number two is the one that created the most commotion.

2. We're laser-focused on getting aid to survivors, including Critical Needs Assistance: a one-time $700 payment per household offering relief during an unimaginably difficult time.



We have staff on the ground dedicated to helping survivors navigate the registration process. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2023

The thread goes on with 3 additional points but they are informational tweets with numbers for FEMA and locating loved ones. You can click that first tweet and see the thread if you want to read through those remaining items. We are going to end with point number two since X posters seemed to be most annoyed by that one.

Beach vacations are synonymous with SERIOUS LASER FOCUS, not relaxation and forgetting all your cares and responsibilities ... LOL

$700 payment to households?



So a family of 5 gets the same as surfer boy Chad? https://t.co/T72ppn2Rdk — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 14, 2023

There does seem to be a flaw in that plan, the laser focus must not have reached the payout portion yet.

"one-time $700 payment" - are you kidding? You're sending billions over to 'help' the people of Ukraine. Given the story a couple of days ago that US taxpayers are paying $900 per household a year to pay for Ukraine, you could at least give them more #NoEmpathyPOTUS https://t.co/F7Lh3sblvx — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) August 14, 2023

The comparison of the Hawaii aid to the Ukraine aid was very popular.

So, Maui residents get a one time payment of $700 but Ukraine gets Billions.



He’s laser-focused alright 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/eJtsEVkNmx — J. C. 🇺🇸 (@therealarmyvet) August 14, 2023

……… $700…………………………. is he okay??? we literally have given Ukraine 200 BILLION costing American families waaaaayyyyy more than $700 thats for sure…. and on top of that what the hell can $700 buy you in Bidens America? AMERICA LAST! https://t.co/Tvx80cTrk1 — enrico (@enrico1776) August 14, 2023

They have a point. Hawaii is OURS. Should we not have even better aid for them? PLUS $700 is not going far in this economy at all, especially not in Hawaii where everything is MORE expensive than in the other states.

We are not necessarily advocating for random payouts but if we are paying insane amounts of aid to Ukraine we should consider helping out citizens of our own country in a natural disaster. FEMA is set up for this very issue.

"Hey I know your family died and you lost all of your belongings so here's $700" https://t.co/i8pcE9Ce4t — William (@UncleYemen) August 14, 2023

It seems pretty insulting when you put it that way.

Not a great look, first no comment, and now 'Laser Focused' with a payout that is not going to cover much of anything.

Looks like Biden's handlers finally put together his cheat sheet. lol — B 🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@IceIceBrand0n) August 14, 2023

They did but they did a horrible job at it!

Biden is about as 'laser focused' as a dehydrated dog with one eye trying to take a photo of a moving target while holding the camera with one paw. Yes, that was very specific. We hope it made you chuckle.

Biden should FOCUS on fixing the economy and helping Hawaii before anything else, but we all know he will have some Leftist influencers at the Whitehouse to discuss climate change and social justice crap by the end of the month because he HAS to move attention away from how little a paycheck is buying.

BIDENOMICS!

************************************************************************

related:

Is this Target employee racist for doing his job?

Were COVID lockdowns worth it?

************************************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!