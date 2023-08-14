Crime is so bad in S.F. the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building is too...
Biden post about being 'LASER FOCUSED' on Hawaii aid following his NO COMMENT debacle does not go well

12:27 PM on August 14, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy told you, President Biden's 'no comment' reply regarding the devastation in Hawaii did NOT go over well. His staff must be trying to save face by putting out a multiple-post thread about what the administration is doing to help. One of the posts used the term 'Laser Focused' as well as outlined a  low payout amount and that seemed to be a lightning rod for mockery on X (Twitter). 

Here is the thread: 

This next one, Point number two is the one that created the most commotion.

The thread goes on with 3 additional points but they are informational tweets with numbers for FEMA and locating loved ones. You can click that first tweet and see the thread if you want to read through those remaining items. We are going to end with point number two since X posters seemed to be most annoyed by that one. 

Beach vacations are synonymous with SERIOUS LASER FOCUS, not relaxation and forgetting all your cares and responsibilities ... LOL 

There does seem to be a flaw in that plan, the laser focus must not have reached the payout portion yet. 

The comparison of the Hawaii aid to the Ukraine aid was very popular. 

They have a point. Hawaii is OURS. Should we not have even better aid for them? PLUS $700 is not going far in this economy at all, especially not in Hawaii where everything is MORE expensive than in the other states. 

We are not necessarily advocating for random payouts but if we are paying insane amounts of aid to Ukraine we should consider helping out citizens of our own country in a natural disaster. FEMA is set up for this very issue. 

It seems pretty insulting when you put it that way. 

Not a great look, first no comment, and now 'Laser Focused' with a payout that is not going to cover much of anything. 

They did but they did a horrible job at it! 

Biden is about as 'laser focused' as a dehydrated dog with one eye trying to take a photo of a moving target while holding the camera with one paw. Yes, that was very specific. We hope it made you chuckle. 

Biden should FOCUS on fixing the economy and helping Hawaii before anything else, but we all know he will have some Leftist influencers at the Whitehouse to discuss climate change and social justice crap by the end of the month because he HAS to move attention away from how little a paycheck is buying. 

BIDENOMICS! 

************************************************************************

