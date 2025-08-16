Obamacare Bait-and-Switch: Bernie Sanders Says Only Fix for Broken Healthcare System Is So...
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It! Scott Jennings Speaks Truth to Gavin Newsom's Gerrymandered Hypocrisy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 16, 2025
Twitchy

Most politicians are hypocrites. We all know this.

But California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken hypocrisy and turned it into an art form. After locking down his state during COVID -- while he wined and dined at The French Laundry -- he has the audacity to insist California is a 'free state.'

Now he's pushing to gerrymander his already heavily gerrymandered state to 'end the Trump presidency.'

Because, you see, gerrymandering is wrong. Unless Democrats do it. Then it's 'protecting democracy.'

And Scott Jennings happily pointed out just how two-faced Newsom is.

WATCH:

Man, David Axelrod is just begging for another smackdown.

It's got to sting.

He's as smarmy as they come, that Gavin Newsom.

Bingo.

Nailed it.

So do we.

And Democrats call this 'fair' and 'democracy.'

