It's (D)ifferent When They Do It! Scott Jennings Speaks Truth to Gavin Newsom's Gerrymandered Hypocrisy

Most politicians are hypocrites. We all know this.

But California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken hypocrisy and turned it into an art form. After locking down his state during COVID -- while he wined and dined at The French Laundry -- he has the audacity to insist California is a 'free state.'

Advertisement

Now he's pushing to gerrymander his already heavily gerrymandered state to 'end the Trump presidency.'

Because, you see, gerrymandering is wrong. Unless Democrats do it. Then it's 'protecting democracy.'

And Scott Jennings happily pointed out just how two-faced Newsom is.

WATCH:

Let me summarize @GavinNewsom's political argument right now:



"Gerrymandering is EVIL. Please vote for my gerrymandering!"



Here's what the California governor is not telling you 👇 pic.twitter.com/nIJmCklK61 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 16, 2025

Man, David Axelrod is just begging for another smackdown.

Poor Axlerod having to continuously concede must, deep down, hurt him beyond words… — SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) August 16, 2025

It's got to sting.

Newsom crying about gerrymandering while running his own rigged system is peak hypocrisy.

He pretends to fight manipulation but quietly bends rules to keep power. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 16, 2025

He's as smarmy as they come, that Gavin Newsom.

…If it weren’t for double standards, they’d have no standards at all… — Tina Forsberg ‏ن (@TinaForsbergNC) August 16, 2025

Bingo.

The hypocrisy on the Dem side is astounding and repulsive but they don’t care. Power is their only compass. — Devin C. (@Jahokathan) August 16, 2025

Nailed it.

So do we.

Same with Oregon… Republicans get 40%+ of the vote and we have a Democrat Supermajority. Makes a ton of sense… 🤔😒🫠 https://t.co/vxhxw5DxGm — Conservative in Oregon (@oregonducksmama) August 16, 2025

And Democrats call this 'fair' and 'democracy.'

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



