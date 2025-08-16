State of Delusion! Gavin Newsom Press Office Has the AUDACITY to Call California a 'Free State'

Denial isn't just a river in Egypt; it's also a state of mind in California.
Governor Gavin Newsom keeps insisting his state is 'free' -- contrary to all evidence -- and keeps getting absolutely dragged for it.
LONG LIVE THE FREE STATE OF CALIFORNIA! pic.twitter.com/VFLlF6wIbM— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 15, 2025
Let's count all the ways it isn't a free state.
Flashback: Newsom literally took away every Californian’s freedom and then went to the French Laundry. pic.twitter.com/OhIA7LZgcm— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 16, 2025
He sure did.
Shut up, b***h pic.twitter.com/jHYyWhyxfL— Don't eff it up (@lateToSupper) August 16, 2025
Don't forget this. He is as anti-First Amendment as they come.
August 16, 2025
Look at all that sandy freedom!
Riiiiiiiight. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/syHtOHgCny— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 16, 2025
Right, indeed.
August 16, 2025
So. Much. Freedom.
They skipped gaslighting and went straight to outright lying. pic.twitter.com/mPrQOvdlk6— Sawyer (@flippersrevenge) August 15, 2025
FREEDOM!
free*— OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) August 16, 2025
A metric s**t ton of restrictions apply
So many restrictions.
https://t.co/T2dksakkvi pic.twitter.com/nExB4ioHS1— John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 16, 2025
Not free, huh?
Just don’t try to rebuild your house after a fire. https://t.co/Grna4TtNYC— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 16, 2025
Good luck with that.
You filled skate parks with sand to stop people from getting fresh air during a pandemic. https://t.co/XhyxlSZU54— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 16, 2025
That's (D)ifferent.
In 2020 you criminalized communal worship while keeping open liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries because they were “essential.” https://t.co/bqX7RneL8C— Katie Biber (@katiebiber) August 15, 2025
Gavin Newsom hates religious freedom.
CA wont be free until there is true diversity in the state, where all political views are heard and not redrawn out of existence, where representation is proportional to the vote. https://t.co/ouGvrfqu5b— LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 15, 2025
So never, sadly.
WHY IS EVERYONE LEAVING CALIFORNIA? https://t.co/JyDmcie5PP— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 16, 2025
THE FREEDOM IS TOO MUCH TO HANDLE.
Not.
It's an authoritarian hellhole.
