State of Delusion! Gavin Newsom Press Office Has the AUDACITY to Call California a 'Free State'

Denial isn't just a river in Egypt; it's also a state of mind in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom keeps insisting his state is 'free' -- contrary to all evidence -- and keeps getting absolutely dragged for it.

Advertisement

LONG LIVE THE FREE STATE OF CALIFORNIA! pic.twitter.com/VFLlF6wIbM — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 15, 2025

Let's count all the ways it isn't a free state.

Flashback: Newsom literally took away every Californian’s freedom and then went to the French Laundry. pic.twitter.com/OhIA7LZgcm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 16, 2025

He sure did.

Don't forget this. He is as anti-First Amendment as they come.

Look at all that sandy freedom!

Right, indeed.

So. Much. Freedom.

They skipped gaslighting and went straight to outright lying. pic.twitter.com/mPrQOvdlk6 — Sawyer (@flippersrevenge) August 15, 2025

FREEDOM!

free*



A metric s**t ton of restrictions apply — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) August 16, 2025

So many restrictions.

Not free, huh?

Just don’t try to rebuild your house after a fire. https://t.co/Grna4TtNYC — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 16, 2025

Good luck with that.

You filled skate parks with sand to stop people from getting fresh air during a pandemic. https://t.co/XhyxlSZU54 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 16, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

In 2020 you criminalized communal worship while keeping open liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries because they were “essential.” https://t.co/bqX7RneL8C — Katie Biber (@katiebiber) August 15, 2025

Gavin Newsom hates religious freedom.

CA wont be free until there is true diversity in the state, where all political views are heard and not redrawn out of existence, where representation is proportional to the vote. https://t.co/ouGvrfqu5b — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 15, 2025

So never, sadly.

WHY IS EVERYONE LEAVING CALIFORNIA? https://t.co/JyDmcie5PP — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 16, 2025

THE FREEDOM IS TOO MUCH TO HANDLE.

Not.

It's an authoritarian hellhole.