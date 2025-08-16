Obamacare Bait-and-Switch: Bernie Sanders Says Only Fix for Broken Healthcare System Is So...
Professor Turley Gets the D.C. Statehood Controversy Wrong (a Deep Dive)
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It! Scott Jennings Speaks Truth to Gavin Newsom's...
Aaron Rupar Labors Under the Assumption We Can't See Through His Lame Attempt...
This Seems Unwise: NC Passes Law That Would License Doctors From ANY Country,...
NPR Publishes Nothing Burger Trump-Putin Summit Docs, Continues to Prove Why It Deserves...
Miles Taylor Spreads DESPICABLE Lies About President Trump Wanting to Torture Illegal Immi...
NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why...
Making Washington, DC Safe Again - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-16-2025
Leftist Meltdowns Incoming! CNN Interviews Body Language Expert Who Says Trump Was In...
Here’s Why Trump’s Takeover of D.C.’s Police is a YUGE Win for the...
CONTROL, Not Climate: Milwaukee Councilman Says Solution to Climate Change Crisis Is Commu...
LOCK THEM ALL UP! Kash Patel Declassifies Evidence of DOJ Coverup of Clinton...
Credit When It’s Due: Bill Maher Gives Trump High Marks for Tariffs, NATO,...

State of Delusion! Gavin Newsom Press Office Has the AUDACITY to Call California a 'Free State'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Denial isn't just a river in Egypt; it's also a state of mind in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom keeps insisting his state is 'free' -- contrary to all evidence -- and keeps getting absolutely dragged for it.

Advertisement

Let's count all the ways it isn't a free state.

He sure did.

Don't forget this. He is as anti-First Amendment as they come.

Look at all that sandy freedom!

Right, indeed.

So. Much. Freedom.

FREEDOM!

So many restrictions.

Not free, huh?

Recommended

Professor Turley Gets the D.C. Statehood Controversy Wrong (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Good luck with that.

That's (D)ifferent.

Gavin Newsom hates religious freedom.

So never, sadly.

THE FREEDOM IS TOO MUCH TO HANDLE.

Not.

It's an authoritarian hellhole.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA COVID-19 GAVIN NEWSOM GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Professor Turley Gets the D.C. Statehood Controversy Wrong (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It! Scott Jennings Speaks Truth to Gavin Newsom's Gerrymandered Hypocrisy
Amy Curtis
Aaron Rupar Labors Under the Assumption We Can't See Through His Lame Attempt to Question Trump's Health
Amy Curtis
NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why Trump Is Right to Overhaul It
Amy Curtis
Leftist Meltdowns Incoming! CNN Interviews Body Language Expert Who Says Trump Was In Command of Putin
Amy Curtis
This Seems Unwise: NC Passes Law That Would License Doctors From ANY Country, and We've Got Questions
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Professor Turley Gets the D.C. Statehood Controversy Wrong (a Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement