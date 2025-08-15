David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN

Democrat political consultant David Axelrod thought he had a real ‘gotcha’ against Republican commentator Scott Jennings on Thursday. Axelrod feebly deflected from President Donald Trump tackling crime in Washington, D.C., by bringing up crime in the city of Louisville in Jennings' home state of Kentucky. Like a fly in a web, Axelrod knew too late that he was about to become Jennings’ dinner.

CNN’s David Axelrod and Eliot Williams try to trap Scott Jennings over crime in Washington D.C. by invoking Jennings’s home city of Louisville, Kentucky. It didn’t go well. “Well, Louisville and the District of Columbia are two different places because the Constitution designates D.C...That’s exactly right. Louisville is a violent place. We had a kid shot at a bus stop. We have an epidemic of violence in Louisville, and it has been under Democratic control for decades, and my state's been under Democratic governor for the last two terms. Because we have soft-on-crime policies...It's good politics to reduce crime. That's why Trump is reducing crime. And I don't understand why Democrats want to keep it the same.

“Well, Louisville and the District of Columbia are two different places because the Constitution… pic.twitter.com/VwkgBRhkI6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2025

this is called a "roundhouse kick" and it usually ends most any fight when performed this well — Get More Sunshine (@tomroberts97) August 14, 2025

If this were the Mortal Kombat video game, CNN would have flashed ‘Finish him!’ on the screen.

The funniest part is that Axelrod knew he was done for even as the words left his mouth. Commenters saw it.

Axelrod is pretty sharp, so the fact that this is the best argument he can come up with shows how weak the Dem position is. He looked like he even regretted making such a lame*ss argument. — Don (@JRBWare202) August 14, 2025

Wow axelrod looked like a deer in the headlights. You could see the look on his face when he realized Jennings is correct. — John English (@beach45616445) August 15, 2025

Exactly. Simply hilarious!

Posters are frustrated with Democrats. Trump has a great opportunity to clean up D.C. by ridding it of criminals, and all Democrats do is moan and have childish fits.

All they do is cry instead of fixing these issues that they've been well aware of for decades... why cry now when someone is actually bringing solutions to fixing and solving problems... — Sean (@SeanRegularGuy) August 14, 2025

What they really want is to prevent Trump from having any wins, and to continue having a narrative to milk to drive their cult followers to the polls every election. They offer nothing substantive to vote for. — Archon (@archon_sd) August 14, 2025

How can you argue about not reducing crime? Libs are on the losing side again. They really do have a mental disease when it comes to anything Trumps does. He could find a cure for cancer and they would argue about it. — Fritzers (@jjholthaus76) August 14, 2025

Watching Democrats defend the criminals and lawlessness is astounding. — rightisright (@Howard2Elliott) August 14, 2025

That’s precisely what they are doing by pushing back on Trump’s efforts to make the nation’s capital safer.

Posters say they know the best question and answer we should be hearing.

The first and best question should always be: “why are Democrat run cities so dangerous?”. — Dogger Jackson (@DoggerJack1031) August 14, 2025

A better answer, Scott, is just, "Yes. We'd love the NG to clean up Louisville. And Nashville. And Memphis. Etc" — TheEducator (@DanExplainsIt) August 15, 2025

We know it’s an entirely different beast copying what Trump is doing in D.C. and applying it to other cities across the nation, but these blue cities could make inroads against crime by being open to Trump’s assistance. Sadly, they won’t because of their irrational hatred of him. By the way, the last Republican mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, left office in 1969. That’s 56 uninterrupted years of Democrat mayors. Axelrod so deserved his Jennings beatdown.

