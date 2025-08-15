David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Has Some Good Advice For DOJ Employee Who...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on August 15, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat political consultant David Axelrod thought he had a real ‘gotcha’ against Republican commentator Scott Jennings on Thursday. Axelrod feebly deflected from President Donald Trump tackling crime in Washington, D.C., by bringing up crime in the city of Louisville in Jennings' home state of Kentucky. Like a fly in a web, Axelrod knew too late that he was about to become Jennings’ dinner.

Start here. (READ)

CNN’s David Axelrod and Eliot Williams try to trap Scott Jennings over crime in Washington D.C. by invoking Jennings’s home city of Louisville, Kentucky. It didn’t go well.

“Well, Louisville and the District of Columbia are two different places because the Constitution designates D.C...That’s exactly right. Louisville is a violent place. We had a kid shot at a bus stop. We have an epidemic of violence in Louisville, and it has been under Democratic control for decades, and my state's been under Democratic governor for the last two terms. Because we have soft-on-crime policies...It's good politics to reduce crime. That's why Trump is reducing crime. And I don't understand why Democrats want to keep it the same.

Here’s the full exchange on CNN. (WATCH)

If this were the Mortal Kombat video game, CNN would have flashed ‘Finish him!’ on the screen.

The funniest part is that Axelrod knew he was done for even as the words left his mouth. Commenters saw it.

Exactly. Simply hilarious!

Posters are frustrated with Democrats. Trump has a great opportunity to clean up D.C. by ridding it of criminals, and all Democrats do is moan and have childish fits.

That’s precisely what they are doing by pushing back on Trump’s efforts to make the nation’s capital safer.

Posters say they know the best question and answer we should be hearing.

We know it’s an entirely different beast copying what Trump is doing in D.C. and applying it to other cities across the nation, but these blue cities could make inroads against crime by being open to Trump’s assistance. Sadly, they won’t because of their irrational hatred of him. By the way, the last Republican mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, left office in 1969. That’s 56 uninterrupted years of Democrat mayors. Axelrod so deserved his Jennings beatdown.

