Were COVID lockdowns worth it? 49,500 people in the US died by suicide last year

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:47 PM on August 12, 2023

There were MANY problems with COVID lockdowns and many of us tried to sound the alarm at the time. We screamed about the lack of mental health and addiction services. We yelled that losing businesses, income, savings, and support groups were all going to hurt people, but nobody was listening. 

We now find out that the suicide rates in the US have increased A LOT.  We know the Left will pretend that there are other causes for the sharp increase in suicides but we all know where it started and who is to blame. 

Rather than focus on what happened over the past few years that could possibly make people more depressed and lonely the AP piece says that access to firearms is one of the major issues. 

The article also points out that the largest increase was in older ADULTS with 7% in people ages 45 to 64 and more than 8% in people older than 65. Those age groups had access to firearms at very early ages. Guns are NOT the issue. The real problem is that things they had worked for all their lives were DESTROYED by COVID lockdowns. 

In reading the replies to the AP post, we were NOT alone in that observation. 

Very weird! We wonder how in the world it happened ... (insert sarcasm font). 

Many of us DID warn them. They did not care then, they do not care now. 

They did and they know what they are doing now as well. The Left is already trying to gaslight us all into thinking they were never advocates of the lockdowns and are using the data to push the gun-grabber agenda. 

They do indeed, but they will use everything they have to rewrite history if they can. 

We are not sure if they were fudging the data back then or if there was a period of time when people were still holding out hope that things would get better. Seeing as how the government can not be trusted to get anything right, we imagine they may have manipulated data to make things look good for them at the time and now using the data to push for more gun control rather than be honest about what really caused the increase. 

The media is ALWAYS happy to lend a helping hand to the Left. 

People did not just lose businesses and money DURING the lockdowns, it carried over even once restrictions were lifted. There was great pressure to take the vaccine or lose further social and income opportunities. All of that IS the major piece of this puzzle and everyone with common sense knows it. 

That would require them to have integrity ... 

Every American should be sad over this news not just the leaders. We hate to say it but the Left is in a perpetual state of misery and they will not be able to look at this as sad, they will only see it as an opportunity to push another gun control agenda.

DO NOT ALLOW THE LEFT TO GASLIGHT US ALL OR REWRITE HISTORY!  

If you or a loved one are in trouble, feeling sad, depressed, or lonely please contact the suicide crisis lifeline by dialing 988 or (800) 273-8255. 

**************************************************************
Tags: LOCKDOWN SMALL BUSINESS SUICIDE COVID LOCKDOWNS COVID VACCINE

