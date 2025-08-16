Rep. Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That Trump Certainly Acted Like a Russian Asset

As you know, President Donald Trump held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to try to find a way to end Russia's war with Ukraine. Leftists like Rep. Eric Swalwell like to claim that Trump accomplished "zero," when in fact he'll be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Monday to continue the negotiations.

Swalwell lost the women's glasses and put on his best T-shirt to appear on MSNBC and tell their panel of numbskulls that he didn't know if Trump is a Russian asset or not, but he certainly acted like on Friday.

I don’t know if Trump is a or is not a Russian asset. But he sure acted like one today. pic.twitter.com/R2UeRK2xuF — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 16, 2025

TBF, foreign assets are something you pretty terrible at distinguishing. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 16, 2025

We don’t know if Eric Swalwell is a Chinese asset, but we know he was in a relationship with a Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/2hFH2vnk2X — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 16, 2025

The wrap up smear is so 2016 Eric. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) August 16, 2025

This is not a serious comment. — Presidente Pepe (@dailypepedotcom) August 16, 2025

It's MSNBC, so that checks out. Swalwell thinks it hurts the morale of our military that Trump was so charming with Putin.

You’ll never be an asset, just a liability — Shycollie (@shycollie) August 16, 2025

Farticus is wasting taxpayer money by promoting himself on TV, posting nonstop about Trump, and not actually working.

Don’t be like Farticus. — Jerry Berndt, trans-slender (@berndt_jerry) August 16, 2025

Keep saying it. It’s worked so well. — Law Officer (@LawOfficer) August 16, 2025

Is Eric Swalwell a CCP asset??🙄 — Merry (@merrylynn06) August 16, 2025

We don't know if he is or isn't, but the way he's acted, it sure seems like it.

This is a good start, keep admitting that you don't actually know what you're talking about. Keep that qualifier on ALL your statements: " I don't know, but...." is the only honest thing I've heard from you in, well, ever. — Doug White🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DarkstarEnterp) August 16, 2025

Swalwell is the last guy they should have on to discuss foreign assets. Actually, he's the last guy they should have on for anything.

