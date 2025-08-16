VIP
It's Time to Smash the (Trans) Patriarchy
Melania Trump Sends Letter to Putin Calling for Peace: 'It's Time'
Report: Illegal Alien TikTok Influencer Who Interfered With ICE Agents Arrested by ICE
VIP
TikToker Tells Blacks in DC to ‘Take Care of’ Those Police Officers
Associated Press Reports That Dogs Eat Meat, Which Contributes to Climate Change
'Let's Take Back Our City:' Biotech Entrepreneur Enters NYC Mayoral Race to Thwart...
Doctors Asked to Explain Why Trump 'Struggled' to Walk in a Straight Line
Henry Winkler Seems Happy That Summit Yielded ‘No Breakthrough’
It Happened Again: Female Inmate at Rikers REPRIMANDED After Being Beaten by 'Trans-Identi...
The Path to Peace: As the Left Cries About Putin Trump Will Host...
Obamacare Bait-and-Switch: Bernie Sanders Says Only Fix for Broken Healthcare System Is So...
Professor Turley Gets the D.C. Statehood Controversy Wrong (a Deep Dive)
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It! Scott Jennings Speaks Truth to Gavin Newsom's...
Aaron Rupar Labors Under the Assumption We Can't See Through His Lame Attempt...

Rep. Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That Trump Certainly Acted Like a Russian Asset

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As you know, President Donald Trump held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to try to find a way to end Russia's war with Ukraine. Leftists like Rep. Eric Swalwell like to claim that Trump accomplished "zero," when in fact he'll be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Monday to continue the negotiations.

Advertisement

Swalwell lost the women's glasses and put on his best T-shirt to appear on MSNBC and tell their panel of numbskulls that he didn't know if Trump is a Russian asset or not, but he certainly acted like on Friday.

It's MSNBC, so that checks out. Swalwell thinks it hurts the morale of our military that Trump was so charming with Putin.

Recommended

Report: Illegal Alien TikTok Influencer Who Interfered With ICE Agents Arrested by ICE
Brett T.
Advertisement

We don't know if he is or isn't, but the way he's acted, it sure seems like it.

Swalwell is the last guy they should have on to discuss foreign assets. Actually, he's the last guy they should have on for anything.

***

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Illegal Alien TikTok Influencer Who Interfered With ICE Agents Arrested by ICE
Brett T.
Professor Turley Gets the D.C. Statehood Controversy Wrong (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
'Let's Take Back Our City:' Biotech Entrepreneur Enters NYC Mayoral Race to Thwart Mamdani
Amy Curtis
Doctors Asked to Explain Why Trump 'Struggled' to Walk in a Straight Line
Brett T.
It Happened Again: Female Inmate at Rikers REPRIMANDED After Being Beaten by 'Trans-Identified' Male
Amy Curtis
Melania Trump Sends Letter to Putin Calling for Peace: 'It's Time'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Report: Illegal Alien TikTok Influencer Who Interfered With ICE Agents Arrested by ICE Brett T.
Advertisement