It Happened Again: Female Inmate at Rikers REPRIMANDED After Being Beaten by 'Trans-Identified' Male

The Left has spent years screaming for 'criminal justice reform.' What they mean, of course, is letting criminals out and turning the 'justice' system into a dangerous, unfunny joke.

One in which women get hurt and punished while delusional men run roughshod over their rights.

Back in September of last year, we told you about several female inmates who were punished by the prison system for speaking out against men in their jail cells.

Now in New York, a woman was assaulted by a man who 'identifies' as a woman, and she was not only punished for it but denied medical care as well:

🚨A trans-identified male violently assaulted a female inmate while being housed with women at New York's Rikers Island.



Justin "Justine" Randall-Pizarro brutally beat the victim, who was then allegedly issued a reprimand and denied proper medical care.https://t.co/NpesLhWxNk — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 16, 2025

Here's more from Reduxx:

A male repeat offender who claims to identify as a transgender woman has assaulted a female inmate while detained in a women’s prison in New York. Justin “Justine” Randall-Pizarro is said to have punched the woman in the face before stomping on her head and hands, according to information provided to Reduxx by women’s rights group Roar Women NYC. Randall-Pizarro, a repeat offender who has reportedly been arrested 17 times since September 2024, physically assaulted Angela* while they were both incarcerated at the Rose M. Singer Center, a facility intended for women at Rikers Island. The female prisoner’s mother reports that he 'attacked [her] daughter from behind, punching her in the face, leaving her with a black eye, and stomping on her hands and head.'' She told Roar Women NYC that her daughter was not given proper medical attention after the attack, including a hospital visit for a potential broken hand. 'Instead, she was given a citation, reprimanded, and moved to a different dorm — as though she were the one at fault.'

This is a miscarriage of justice.

Imagine women being locked into a place they cannot escape from with a violent man inside who is free to do as he pleases to any of those trapped women. It's the definition of cruel and unusual punishment. — GalaxyDuster 🇺🇸 (@GalaxyDuster) August 16, 2025

Yes, it is.

How is this not a violation of the Eighth Amendment?

I absolutely love the work you guys do, but every time you come into my feed, it's some abominable s**t some man did, and it ruins my day. Esp when it's against kids or incarcerated women. You are strong for having to stomach all this to inform us. — Badiou’s Big Beautiful Bussy (@sneedetcope) August 16, 2025

Someone has to do it. The Left would cover this up if not for places like Reduxx.

“Trans” has empowered the most depraved and dangerous men in society. — Rose Fashion (@RoseFashion191) August 16, 2025

Yes, it has. With the help of feminists.

2nd of these stories in days.



Everyone involved in putting these men in the female estate is complicit in these assaults. https://t.co/EU2iRlE1sM — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) August 16, 2025

They are.

Prisons need to be single sex. Those responsible for putting these men in women's prisons should be tried as accessories for all the crimes these men commit while there. https://t.co/7x74oQ6nfT — Bring Back Safeguarding (@KatyDidKatyDnt) August 16, 2025

We'd be fine with that.

The rationale for putting these men in women's prisons is their alleged 'vulnerability'. In truth, they are no more vulnerable than other demographics of men who are not foisted on women, and conform to male violence patterns. Get them all out. https://t.co/Op3KE9thF0 — Ritzio Allie XX 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿♀️ (@RumCoves) August 16, 2025

The Left puts the demands of a handful of delusional men ahead of the safety of hundreds of women.

Time and again.

YUP.

