Making Washington, DC Safe Again - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-16-2025

It Happened Again: Female Inmate at Rikers REPRIMANDED After Being Beaten by 'Trans-Identified' Male

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

The Left has spent years screaming for 'criminal justice reform.' What they mean, of course, is letting criminals out and turning the 'justice' system into a dangerous, unfunny joke.

One in which women get hurt and punished while delusional men run roughshod over their rights.

Back in September of last year, we told you about several female inmates who were punished by the prison system for speaking out against men in their jail cells.

Now in New York, a woman was assaulted by a man who 'identifies' as a woman, and she was not only punished for it but denied medical care as well:

Here's more from Reduxx:

A male repeat offender who claims to identify as a transgender woman has assaulted a female inmate while detained in a women’s prison in New York. Justin “Justine” Randall-Pizarro is said to have punched the woman in the face before stomping on her head and hands, according to information provided to Reduxx by women’s rights group Roar Women NYC.

Randall-Pizarro, a repeat offender who has reportedly been arrested 17 times since September 2024, physically assaulted Angela* while they were both incarcerated at the Rose M. Singer Center, a facility intended for women at Rikers Island.

The female prisoner’s mother reports that he 'attacked [her] daughter from behind, punching her in the face, leaving her with a black eye, and stomping on her hands and head.''

She told Roar Women NYC that her daughter was not given proper medical attention after the attack, including a hospital visit for a potential broken hand. 'Instead, she was given a citation, reprimanded, and moved to a different dorm — as though she were the one at fault.'

This is a miscarriage of justice.

Yes, it is.

How is this not a violation of the Eighth Amendment?

Someone has to do it. The Left would cover this up if not for places like Reduxx.

Yes, it has. With the help of feminists.

They are.

We'd be fine with that.

The Left puts the demands of a handful of delusional men ahead of the safety of hundreds of women.

Time and again.

YUP.

