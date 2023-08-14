Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job?

We know TARGET can be woke and a lot of people are not fans of the retail giant BUT the employees have nothing to do with the way the company behaves so when we ran across this post trying to call an employee racist for doing his job we wanted to bring it to you.

This racist target employee called the police on us for dancing in Target... So we danced anyway. 🥹🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/fk8OGnYOSB — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) August 14, 2023

The dude is just trying to protect everyone. What is wrong with humans? Why do they think they are ENTITLED to spaces they do not own? They can not just block walkways and make it hard for other customers to shop. Actually calling them customers is being generous, we did not see them actually buying anything in the store.

You entitled little princesses! (Well a few not little at all!)

You think you can do anything you want?

They are supposed to close down the store for you?

When a manager tells you they want you to stop, you think you don’t have to? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 14, 2023

Entitled is for certain and not just entitled, they then try to smear the man as a racist for doing his job. Not everyone in that group looked black, so he was telling the white girls to stop it as well.

Target is a dance studio? — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) August 14, 2023

Apparently and if we do not go along with how THEY identify the store we are racist! *eye-roll*

If y'all could actually dance, the police wouldn't have to be involved. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 14, 2023

*SNORT*

On top of being disrespectful, it wasn't even good.



Lackluster, uncoordinated, low energy. If you're going to disrupt someone's workday & shoppers at least make it worth watching.



I've seen elementary kids putting on a play or performance turn it up better than this. — Haley Kennington (@ladykennington) August 14, 2023

You should practice more. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 14, 2023

HA! They really should. If you are going to block other people from going about their day the least they could do is be good!

Too cheap to rent out the whole store when it was closed instead did it for free while bothering REGULAR shoppers. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 14, 2023

We are gonna be honest, we did not know you could even rent out a Target when it was closed, and we have no idea how much it costs to do it, BUT we do know there are places outdoors that are FREE, like parks, where they would have been annoying but not a danger to others.

You are the bad person here. — Built To Last (@nexusothecrisis) August 14, 2023

lol imagine thinking you're the victim here — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) August 14, 2023

RIGHT!?!?!? We think phones have destroyed human brains, most people lack common sense and have a victim mentality that exudes over their entire life.

What does race have anything to do with this? You guys were disrupting the entire store. Why didn’t you ask him if you could coordinate times? It’s just common courtesy. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) August 14, 2023

I bet they would have been fine with it had you been respectful enough to just ask if this was cool to do beforehand. — Freely Ashley (@FreelyAshley92) August 14, 2023

We do not know that for sure since Target can get into trouble for blocking walkways, BUT the chances of it going better if they had asked and had practiced beforehand were greater if they decided to be polite. Polite can get you pretty far in life.

Nothing more annoying than trying to get the family shopping done and there’s a group crowding up the aisles.



Has nothing to do with your skin color.



Has everything to do with you inconveniencing other because you feel your life is more important than theirs. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 14, 2023

YUP. That whole entitlement thing we talked about up above. It's like a virus.

In 2023, if you don’t let black women use your business as a dance studio, you’re a racist. https://t.co/oOWl0t7Ahv — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) August 14, 2023

This should not be a true statement but it seems that it is because 2023 is stupid. It seems like from COVID lockdowns onward the world has just gotten dumber every year.

Translation: I felt entitled to do what I wanted and because some Target employee wanted us to not use their store as a dance studio, I get to slander him as being a racist. https://t.co/JAUiYjOA8M — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) August 14, 2023

That is a wonderful summary of everything we have said!

Keep being awesome Twitchy readers, and if you are making BAD TikTok dance videos, just do it somewhere that is not obnoxious to everyone around you. :)

