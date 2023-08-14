Is this TARGET employee actually RACIST for doing his job?

Erick Erickson & others play compare/contrast with media coverage of presidents during cri...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:38 AM on August 14, 2023
We know TARGET can be woke and a lot of people are not fans of the retail giant BUT the employees have nothing to do with the way the company behaves so when we ran across this post trying to call an employee racist for doing his job we wanted to bring it to you. 

The dude is just trying to protect everyone. What is wrong with humans? Why do they think they are ENTITLED to spaces they do not own? They can not just block walkways and make it hard for other customers to shop. Actually calling them customers is being generous, we did not see them actually buying anything in the store. 

Entitled is for certain and not just entitled, they then try to smear the man as a racist for doing his job. Not everyone in that group looked black, so he was telling the white girls to stop it as well. 

Apparently and if we do not go along with how THEY identify the store we are racist!  *eye-roll* 

AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they keep looting is a HUMDINGER (watch)
Sam J.

*SNORT* 

HA! They really should. If you are going to block other people from going about their day the least they could do is be good!

We are gonna be honest, we did not know you could even rent out a Target when it was closed, and we have no idea how much it costs to do it, BUT we do know there are places outdoors that are FREE, like parks, where they would have been annoying but not a danger to others. 

RIGHT!?!?!? We think phones have destroyed human brains, most people lack common sense and have a victim mentality that exudes over their entire life. 

We do not know that for sure since Target can get into trouble for blocking walkways, BUT the chances of it going better if they had asked and had practiced beforehand were greater if they decided to be polite. Polite can get you pretty far in life. 

YUP. That whole entitlement thing we talked about up above. It's like a virus. 

This should not be a true statement but it seems that it is because 2023 is stupid. It seems like from COVID lockdowns onward the world has just gotten dumber every year. 

That is a wonderful summary of everything we have said! 

Keep being awesome Twitchy readers, and if you are making BAD TikTok dance videos, just do it somewhere that is not obnoxious to everyone around you. :) 

COVID lockdowns were a disaster
TikTok Bro gets AMNESIA over attacks on Trump and family

