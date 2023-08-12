LULZ: GenZ TikTok bro Harry Sisson has AMNESIA about attacks made toward Trump and family

We always face a bit of a dilemma when the GenZ Leftist influencers say something stupid. Should we give them more oxygen or ignore them? We WANT to ignore them but the big time Tik Tok bro known as Harry Sisson came up with such a dumb post we have to talk about it.

The way the Republican Party has attacked President Biden and his family is disgusting. Biden never went so low as to go after Trump’s family. Neither did Obama. Neither did Clinton. Democrats don’t need to take the low blows on Republicans. We can run on policy and win. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 12, 2023

Did dude bump his head and get amnesia?

Myopic little fella….



Go outside Harry. Disconnect the CNN or MSLSD IV and go mow a yard or something. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) August 12, 2023

We are not sure if the Tik Tok Lefty Influencer program allows that kind of thing. Leaving the house, putting down the phone, and touching grass are probably all punishable. Big punishments like losing followers or something.

Omg. Dude did you live under a rock — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) August 12, 2023

Either lives under one or was hit in the head by one.

Stupidest comment award goes to 👆 — Stefanie Daubert 🇺🇸 (@Stefild) August 12, 2023

YUP! Melania was made fun of over CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS and the things that have been said about Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka would make most people cry in a corner.

Biden literally said he would have taken Trump behind the bleachers in high school and beat him up.



You can't run on policy.



Every member of the middle class is getting destroyed right now, including many Millennials and Gen-Z. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) August 12, 2023

YUP. Plus people like to forget how awful Democrats can be, but at the Democrat Convention in 2020, they had a person come up and imply Trump had a hand in her father's death, they accused Trump of killing Americans because he played golf, and outright called him unfit to be President. These were insults direct from the convention stage.

HA! That post has absolutely NOTHING to do with his tweet or this article but it just sat there and it probably made him pretty angry so it made us laugh. hahaha

I've had better scam callers from India, telling me my 60 yr old home warranty is expired!!



HaHaHaHaHaHahAhAhHAhahahaha! — Marvin Davis (@MarvinDav313) August 12, 2023

YES! The thing is, the Left believes they can rewrite and change anything they want because they have big tech and most mainstream outlets behind them and sadly we see it work all of the time.



A great example of this is the closing down of schools during COVID where they targeted parents who spoke at school board meetings and then in 2022 -23 them pretending they wanted to open schools and they supported the parents all along and they get away with it!

Somebody is simping for views to get on the X payroll 😂 I thought Threads was the new Twitter? 😂😂 — Sandbag (@BerryhillRl) August 12, 2023

I don’t blame you for being a capitalist though… just admit it😂 — Sandbag (@BerryhillRl) August 12, 2023

We LOVE capitalism but the problem with Harry and Leftists like him is that they claim it is so bad and awful for everyone but themselves. EAT THE RICH until they are rich then eat the other guys but leave me alone. It is beyond obnoxious.

Weren't you just earlier calling for Kushner to be arrested and charged, along ng with all the rest if the Democrat propaganda machine and politicians? Lmao — TheTexVet (@TheTexVet) August 12, 2023

YEP. The hypocrisy is nauseating.

Whatever this ignorant child is being paid to spew these absolute garbage lies, it’s too much. Embarrassing. https://t.co/5RgXWysmA4 — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) August 12, 2023

He is 21 so not actually a child but still young and we agree, whatever he is paid, it is too much.

Folks this is what we call delusion. It’s also called TDS. Gen Z’s finest here. https://t.co/w5qHyNTdnc — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) August 12, 2023

INDEED. Delusional.

I think know-nothing teeny-boppers barfing out scripted talking points so partisan idiots can feel hip by cheering them on has been one of my least favorite social media developments of the last few years. https://t.co/MJZAEgdt2Y — Matt Thompson (@MattyT_6) August 12, 2023

That description is AMAZING! Social media was already obnoxious, TikTok Bros made it worse.

Even if you are not Trump's biggest fan, we all have to stand up to this insanity. We can not allow them to erase and rewrite the things they do and say.

Go touch some grass though Harry, seriously, you need it badly.

