Hunter Biden plea deal reportedly off the table and 'he's headed to trial'

LULZ: GenZ TikTok bro Harry Sisson has AMNESIA about attacks made toward Trump and family

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:29 AM on August 12, 2023
AngieArtist

We always face a bit of a dilemma when the GenZ Leftist influencers say something stupid. Should we give them more oxygen or ignore them? We WANT to ignore them but the big time Tik Tok bro known as Harry Sisson came up with such a dumb post we have to talk about it. 

Did dude bump his head and get amnesia? 

We are not sure if the Tik Tok Lefty Influencer program allows that kind of thing. Leaving the house, putting down the phone, and touching grass are probably all punishable. Big punishments like losing followers or something. 

Either lives under one or was hit in the head by one. 

YUP! Melania was made fun of over CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS and the things that have been said about Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka would make most people cry in a corner. 

FuzzyChimp

YUP. Plus people like to forget how awful Democrats can be, but at the Democrat Convention in 2020, they had a person come up and imply Trump had a hand in her father's death, they accused Trump of killing Americans because he played golf, and outright called him unfit to be President. These were insults direct from the convention stage. 

HA! That post has absolutely NOTHING to do with his tweet or this article but it just sat there and it probably made him pretty angry so it made us laugh. hahaha 

YES! The thing is, the Left believes they can rewrite and change anything they want because they have big tech and most mainstream outlets behind them and sadly we see it work all of the time. 

A great example of this is the closing down of schools during COVID where they targeted parents who spoke at school board meetings and then in 2022 -23 them pretending they wanted to open schools and they supported the parents all along and they get away with it! 

We LOVE capitalism but the problem with Harry and Leftists like him is that they claim it is so bad and awful for everyone but themselves. EAT THE RICH until they are rich then eat the other guys but leave me alone. It is beyond obnoxious. 

YEP. The hypocrisy is nauseating. 

He is 21 so not actually a child but still young and we agree, whatever he is paid, it is too much. 

INDEED. Delusional. 

That description is AMAZING! Social media was already obnoxious, TikTok Bros made it worse.

Even if you are not Trump's biggest fan, we all have to stand up to this insanity. We can not allow them to erase and rewrite the things they do and say. 

Go touch some grass though Harry, seriously, you need it badly. 

