We are NOT laughing at comparing an officer who arrested an autistic girl to Conan O'Brien AND others

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:47 AM on August 11, 2023
AngieArtist

West York police recently arrested an autistic girl for comments about an officer saying she looked like a lesbian. They said a review of the body cam footage showed the arrest was justified. She was arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offense. 

WOW. 

After this people started looking at photos of the officer in question and they said she looked like Conan O'Brien. Would you rather be called a lesbian of Con]nan? We think being Lesbian is not an insult so we would pick lesbian. The posts are HILARIOUS! 

That seems like cruel and unusual punishment. 

We checked around and the answer is NOPE and LOL at #LesbianNana. The officer should be more offended at being called Nana and Conan than Lesbian. That is just our opinion. 

Sam J.

At the time of writing this article, it was not trending BUT Conan O'Brien was and that was how we found the tweets for this piece to begin with so GOOD JOB Xers! 

With everyone saying she looked like Conan there were people saying she looked like OTHER celebrities as well. 

SNORT. The officer still looks more like Conan than Rapinoe but that made us laugh so we hope it makes you laugh too. 

OK. She may look more like Hermey the Elf dentist than Conan but it is close. 

That child actor looked familiar but we are not sure if it is because we saw anything he was in or because he actually did look like the officer as a child. hahaha 

NAILED IT! 

As a Harry Potter fan, this writer is offended but we could see her saying to the kid something like: ' MY CHIEF WILL HEAR ABOUT THIS!' so we have to begrudgingly admit the post may have a point. 

We think we will too.

If we can not point and laugh at stupid stuff what good is freedom of speech? THANK GOD we have it here in the United States. Again, we do not see being called a lesbian as an insult, but being called Conan O'Brien who is not even an attractive dude probably IS an insult. Keep up the good work Xers! 

