We are NOT laughing at comparing an officer who arrested an autistic girl to Conan O'Brien AND others

West York police recently arrested an autistic girl for comments about an officer saying she looked like a lesbian. They said a review of the body cam footage showed the arrest was justified. She was arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offense.

The police in England arrest an autistic child for claiming a female police office resembled Conan O'brien.

This is a First-Order Offense, punishable by having to watch a year's worth of Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes... pic.twitter.com/0QTun0SOkb — Rob (@Robbopaloobop) August 11, 2023

WOW.

BREAKING NEWS🚨



West Yorks Police say 'bodycam footage' justifies arrest of autistic young young girl over 'Lesbian' comments.



"Comments were made which resulted in the girl being arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence." pic.twitter.com/eF4DsNJKNi — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) August 10, 2023

After this people started looking at photos of the officer in question and they said she looked like Conan O'Brien. Would you rather be called a lesbian of Con]nan? We think being Lesbian is not an insult so we would pick lesbian. The posts are HILARIOUS!

That seems like cruel and unusual punishment.

Has anyone every seen #LesbianNana and Conan O’Brien in the same room? pic.twitter.com/BBT7yOOhfx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 10, 2023

We checked around and the answer is NOPE and LOL at #LesbianNana. The officer should be more offended at being called Nana and Conan than Lesbian. That is just our opinion.

It would be a shame if we get ‘lesbian nana’ trending on X. Don’t do it. It might hurt this officer’s feelings. pic.twitter.com/Dt6MhwHdX9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 10, 2023

At the time of writing this article, it was not trending BUT Conan O'Brien was and that was how we found the tweets for this piece to begin with so GOOD JOB Xers!

With everyone saying she looked like Conan there were people saying she looked like OTHER celebrities as well.

Meagan Rapinoe should give up being a copper and work on her penalty kicks — 🪐 Space (@33Space1) August 10, 2023

SNORT. The officer still looks more like Conan than Rapinoe but that made us laugh so we hope it makes you laugh too.

Looks like she wants to be a dentist pic.twitter.com/swvIUZpvKv — Eric J (@heaviest_metal) August 10, 2023

OK. She may look more like Hermey the Elf dentist than Conan but it is close.

Wow...so Mark Lester became a cop as a grown up. pic.twitter.com/5fOxySA8Tz — QBallBrasil (@QBallBrasil) August 10, 2023

That child actor looked familiar but we are not sure if it is because we saw anything he was in or because he actually did look like the officer as a child. hahaha

NAILED IT!

Bro looks like that kid from Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/HsVLjtx4qu — Baz (@BizBaz777) August 10, 2023

As a Harry Potter fan, this writer is offended but we could see her saying to the kid something like: ' MY CHIEF WILL HEAR ABOUT THIS!' so we have to begrudgingly admit the post may have a point.

We think we will too.



If we can not point and laugh at stupid stuff what good is freedom of speech? THANK GOD we have it here in the United States. Again, we do not see being called a lesbian as an insult, but being called Conan O'Brien who is not even an attractive dude probably IS an insult. Keep up the good work Xers!

