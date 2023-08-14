ANOTHER vacay? It's almost hard to believe even Biden could be THIS tone deaf

After President Biden's "no comment" about the tragic Maui wildfire was a P.R. disaster for the White House, the POTUS account today did some damage control and tried to remind us that the president is "LASER FOCUSED" on the tragedy in Hawaii.

As always, it depends on what your definition of "LASER FOCUSED" is, because now Biden's next vacation stop is being reported:

Inbox: President Joe Biden will travel to Lake Tahoe, Nevada on Friday, and will spend about a week there, leaving the following Thursday — Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) August 14, 2023

President Biden will travel from Camp David this Friday August 18 after holding a trilateral meeting with South Korea President & Japan PM to Lake Tahoe, Nevada,



According to WH Press Schedule, Biden "will remain" in Lake Tahoe, NV until the following Thursday (August 24) — Mona Salama  (@ByMonaSalama) August 14, 2023

Biden plans a ritzy Lake Tahoe vacation next week while refusing to take questions on the devastating fire that has killed 96 Americans https://t.co/ctNTfQKCcl — Ben Owen🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) August 14, 2023

From the Daily Mail:

President Joe Biden jets off to ritzy Lake Tahoe on Friday for another summer vacation as the White House still hasn't announced plans for him to visit fire-devastated Hawaii. He didn't answer questions about the issue when he returned to work on Monday after a weekend at the beach. The president is scheduled to arrive in Lake Tahoe on Friday, August 18 and will stay there until the following Thursday, according to guidance from the White House.

Well, that certainly sounds like a good time for Biden (and whoever else tags along with him).

If this was any Republican president the headline would be: "While Hawaii burns President _______ vacations in Lake Tahoe" https://t.co/9Tm9pu4QO6 — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) August 14, 2023

Oh, absolutely!

Didn't he just get back from a vacation? 😒https://t.co/JC6GYMmjCF — Harry Balzak (@BalzakInc) August 14, 2023

The dude just got back from vacation today and he's going on another one in four days. https://t.co/rKXPPXChSD — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 14, 2023

But apparently Biden will be at the White House for an exhausting four days before heading to Tahoe for more R & R.

Needs to recover from his Delaware vacation. https://t.co/uMWMgiPujB — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 14, 2023

Vacations can be exhausting, causing the immediate need for another vacation.

And he’s going to Lake Tahoe on Thursday for another week! Ain’t easy being Biden https://t.co/lS4IuHAQJQ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 13, 2023

Lmao and Hawaii is a blue state.



The dude really just hates all of us. https://t.co/PaKp6g2KWj — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) August 14, 2023

Will Biden find time to travel to Hawaii at some point?

Another week, another vacation for the president. No announcement yet on touring charred Maui, where the death toll approaches 100. https://t.co/vRjHwZyfX3 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 14, 2023

Stay tuned. We suspect the White House will have to do some further damage control but maybe not.

