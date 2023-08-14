ANOTHER vacay? It's almost hard to believe even Biden could be THIS tone deaf

Australian TikToker thinks there are too many AMERICAN FLAGS
Doug P.  |  1:35 PM on August 14, 2023
meme

After President Biden's "no comment" about the tragic Maui wildfire was a P.R. disaster for the White House, the POTUS account today did some damage control and tried to remind us that the president is "LASER FOCUSED" on the tragedy in Hawaii

As always, it depends on what your definition of "LASER FOCUSED" is, because now Biden's next vacation stop is being reported: 

From the Daily Mail: 

President Joe Biden jets off to ritzy Lake Tahoe on Friday for another summer vacation as the White House still hasn't announced plans for him to visit fire-devastated Hawaii. 

He didn't answer questions about the issue when he returned to work on Monday after a weekend at the beach. 

The president is scheduled to arrive in Lake Tahoe on Friday, August 18 and will stay there until the following Thursday, according to guidance from the White House.

Well, that certainly sounds like a good time for Biden (and whoever else tags along with him).

Oh, absolutely!

But apparently Biden will be at the White House for an exhausting four days before heading to Tahoe for more R & R.

Vacations can be exhausting, causing the immediate need for another vacation.

Will Biden find time to travel to Hawaii at some point?

Stay tuned. We suspect the White House will have to do some further damage control but maybe not.

*** 

