Erick Erickson & others play compare/contrast with media coverage of presidents during crises

Doug P.  |  11:30 AM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The death toll after the Maui wildfire is approaching 100 and sadly could get even higher.

Meanwhile, President Biden was seen spending his weekend this way and having "no comment" about the situation: 

Erick Erickson has a compare/contrast that blows any claims of media objectivity out of the water:

Can you even imagine what cable news would look like right now if a Republican were president and sitting on a beach over the weekend and had "no comment" to a question about nearly 100 people on Maui who died in a fire?

It's good for a president who has that protective "D" after his name.

Remember how the media went after the "mean tweets" president for golfing?

For Biden it's looking like this day will be more of the usual:

"Just watch me."

Yes, we are.

*** 

