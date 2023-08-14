Erick Erickson & others play compare/contrast with media coverage of presidents during crises

The death toll after the Maui wildfire is approaching 100 and sadly could get even higher.

Meanwhile, President Biden was seen spending his weekend this way and having "no comment" about the situation:

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii



“No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023

Biden’s on vacation, so he’s not taking any questions. pic.twitter.com/SZPZZv1ZDA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

Erick Erickson has a compare/contrast that blows any claims of media objectivity out of the water:

Compare the media treatment of Bush during Katrina to their treatment of Biden now. https://t.co/AywGpxeokm — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 14, 2023

Can you even imagine what cable news would look like right now if a Republican were president and sitting on a beach over the weekend and had "no comment" to a question about nearly 100 people on Maui who died in a fire?

This exactly the correct analogy and bush wasn't at home chilling on the beach https://t.co/LnL9U7SPNl pic.twitter.com/ik2HIh1CJt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 14, 2023

It's good for a president who has that protective "D" after his name.

The media would be boiling a Republican president in oil for this. Every news show would have a roundtable of shocked and appalled journalists moaning about his cruelty, self-indulgence, and incompetence. Some of those roundtable guests would suggest he might be a sociopath. https://t.co/7QnaB9iXW2 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 14, 2023

Remember how the media went after the "mean tweets" president for golfing?

For Biden it's looking like this day will be more of the usual:

Another busy day for the President of the United States. Thankfully there is not much going on in the country for him to address. pic.twitter.com/H73pkKNzFC — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 14, 2023

"Just watch me."

Yes, we are.

