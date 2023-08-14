Biden's FEMA head assures us WH's outreach to Maui victims is 'culturally responsive'

Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Grilled About Biden's Dismissal of Hawaii Disaster
Doug P.  |  4:04 PM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

We're still not sure if President Biden plans to go to Maui at any point following the devastating wildfires that have killed almost 100 people and left many others without homes and vehicles, but we do know that he's scheduled on Friday to head to Lake Tahoe for a week-long vacation

At Karine Jean-Pierre's briefing today, Biden's press secretary had nothing new to add (which isn't unusual, if you don't count brazen lies): 

Karine Jean-Pierre promised everybody she's going to continue to lie and spin to the press, which shouldn't be surprising to anybody.

However, KJP's briefing did feature some comments from Biden's FEMA administrator, and she made an assurance about what's a priority during the rescue and recovery efforts on Maui:

How comforting that must be for people who have lost everything.

Can "we're sorry but we can't rescue you because your ESG score is too low" be far behind?

Sadly that seems to be coming to fruition with this bunch.

*** 

