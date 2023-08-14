Biden's FEMA head assures us WH's outreach to Maui victims is 'culturally responsive'

We're still not sure if President Biden plans to go to Maui at any point following the devastating wildfires that have killed almost 100 people and left many others without homes and vehicles, but we do know that he's scheduled on Friday to head to Lake Tahoe for a week-long vacation.

At Karine Jean-Pierre's briefing today, Biden's press secretary had nothing new to add (which isn't unusual, if you don't count brazen lies):

"Does he want to travel [to Maui] eventually?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I don't have anything to announce at this time. Look, we're gonna continue to have conversations..." pic.twitter.com/MP4b1PJfX7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre promised everybody she's going to continue to lie and spin to the press, which shouldn't be surprising to anybody.

However, KJP's briefing did feature some comments from Biden's FEMA administrator, and she made an assurance about what's a priority during the rescue and recovery efforts on Maui:

FEMA Administrator Criswell wants to make sure that rescue efforts and communication in Hawaii are "culturally responsive." pic.twitter.com/4yHPp1q9uv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

FEMA ADMINISTRATOR CRISWELL: "We are working with our state and local partners to ensure that our outreach and our messaging is also culturally responsive." pic.twitter.com/RyuU5K4S9g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2023

How comforting that must be for people who have lost everything.

Is this real? — Quint’s Harpoon (@TheWatch1776) August 14, 2023

What the hell is that supposed to mean? Either they are helping people in need, or they aren't. — JessBlane1122 (@blane1122) August 14, 2023

If you check our boxes you will be helped. Otherwise F-U. https://t.co/2F00tzm1OO — 🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 💙🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 (@Brooklyn__Girl) August 14, 2023

Can "we're sorry but we can't rescue you because your ESG score is too low" be far behind?

"Sorry, dude. Your lived experience does not count for a rescue. NEXT!" — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 14, 2023

Sadly that seems to be coming to fruition with this bunch.

