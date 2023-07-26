White House takes some artistic liberties with Joe Biden's 'we ended cancer' gaffe...
Dana Loesch torches KJP's excuse for dodging questions about Hunter Biden

Doug P.  |  9:37 AM on July 26, 2023

Every day brings with it more news on the "scandal and corruption" front when it comes to the Biden family, and the White House knows it. 

For example, we've gone from "Biden never spoke with his son about his overseas business dealings" to "Biden was never in business with his son." It's amazing that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hasn't yet gotten whiplash from all these rapid pivots. 

As a result of all this, the White House is keeping Biden's schedule less than grueling while making sure he doesn't answer any questions: 

Meanwhile, Karine Jean-Pierre has been getting asked about Hunter Biden, and her excuse is always the same: "I'm not going to comment on something involving a private citizen":

Dana Loesch has pointed out succinctly why the "private citizen" excuse doesn't hold any water:

However, the odds that KJP cuts the BS are between slim and none.

The Bidens and the White House seem to want it both ways:

 The media does their best to help when they report Hunter as the president's "child."

