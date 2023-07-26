Dana Loesch torches KJP's excuse for dodging questions about Hunter Biden

Every day brings with it more news on the "scandal and corruption" front when it comes to the Biden family, and the White House knows it.

For example, we've gone from "Biden never spoke with his son about his overseas business dealings" to "Biden was never in business with his son." It's amazing that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hasn't yet gotten whiplash from all these rapid pivots.

As a result of all this, the White House is keeping Biden's schedule less than grueling while making sure he doesn't answer any questions:

President's Biden schedule for July 26: pic.twitter.com/MMAcWTGZD8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Karine Jean-Pierre has been getting asked about Hunter Biden, and her excuse is always the same: "I'm not going to comment on something involving a private citizen":

KJP refuses to answer ANY QUESTIONS about Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/KGjiuAA83o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre walks away without taking questions on Hunter Biden's art sales to Democrat donors pic.twitter.com/KMyiYn2qy5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

Dana Loesch has pointed out succinctly why the "private citizen" excuse doesn't hold any water:

Private citizens don't get to fly around on Air Force One all over the world, stay at the White House, attend state dinners, and have round-the-clock taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection so we can cut this BS right now. https://t.co/Ne4epSaPZB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 25, 2023

However, the odds that KJP cuts the BS are between slim and none.

The Bidens and the White House seem to want it both ways:

Amusing how Hunter Biden is simultaneously presented as a famous painter selling his Spirograph drawings to his dad's donors for $500k a pop and ALSO a private citizen (with taxpayer-funded everything including federal agencies that intervene to skate him past felony charges). https://t.co/1sQjbHk9DT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 25, 2023

Don't you dare talk about the President's precious infant baby 53 year-old bundle of joy Hunter. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 25, 2023

The media does their best to help when they report Hunter as the president's "child."

