Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS Hunter Biden photos

During the Hunter Biden hearing today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, showed some very provocative photos.

God Bless MTG pic.twitter.com/Uw1hGxifot — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

Welp, that won't be soon forgotten.

MTG showed a graphic picture of Hunter w/a hooker on the floor of the US Congress



The Biden crime family has destroyed this country’s economy & desecrated the rule of law by indicting Trump & taking $10M Ukrainian bribes



They deserve far more than humiliation



They deserve jail pic.twitter.com/dj2NrzNJGX — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 19, 2023

THIS VIDEO IS NOT AI-GENERATED



The infatuation that the right has with Hunter Biden's sex life has officially hit the House Oversight Committee.



Marjorie Taylor Greene felt it was necessary to show these images to the nation of a drug addict having sex, as millions of Americans… pic.twitter.com/ZOvZ2tyvQC — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 19, 2023

Predictably, the Left lost their minds and clutched their pearls over these images. It's funny they don't get offended when grown men ride bikes naked in Pride parades. When that happens, it just celebrating love or something.

For all the people mad that MTG showed Hunter Biden's naughty photos at the hearing, they weren't any different from the images in the books that the left is demanding kids read in school so get over it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 19, 2023

Dana Loesch, conservative pundit and media personality, also noticed the hypocrisy of the Left.

That one image of him being "serviced" by some woman looks like a reenactment from Gender Queer. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 19, 2023

She's not wrong.

FTR -- the images she showed were censored. The images in the kids's books aren't. https://t.co/XJ5tXHRtGk — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 19, 2023

They were censored. Now do books like Gender Queer in schools. Those aren't. https://t.co/NOZneFZGDe — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 19, 2023

Exactly. Children are given access to these books without parent consent while they are at school. Maybe they should focus their rage.

On a similar subject... How is it that the Left hasn't yet written a sympathetic kids' book about Hunter's illicit drug use? You know, with cartoony depictions of Hunter's famous photos.

Without a book, won't kids grow up thinking that Hunter has done bad things? — Go Bolts! (@boltsfan954) July 19, 2023

Don't give Democrats any ideas. They are already wacky enough.

Whataboutism is a bad look, regardless. Remember when the GOP had standards & decency?



“The best revenge is not to be like your enemy.” - Marcus Aurelius — Ryan Wade (@DarkHorseRyan) July 19, 2023

Playing devils advocate, if we don’t want them having those books in libraries we shouldn’t show similar images. — JamieGB (@jamie02863196) July 19, 2023

While it's true it is best for sexually explicit images to never be available to kids, Greene did censor the images and thankfully, not many kids are watching Congressional hearings. Most kids go to the school library, though.

Yes, indeed, those nude pics of hunter shown today are very much like the images the left wants in grade school libraries. The only difference is the library books also provided written "how to" instructions. — Allen Herridge (@bernesedad) July 19, 2023

Bingo! The Left admits they think the books should be in schools so children have access to 'representation' of all sexual preferences. Greene is warning America against making choices like Hunter and that is a lesson we can all get behind.