The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced

Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS Hunter Biden photos

justmindy  |  6:01 PM on July 19, 2023

During the Hunter Biden hearing today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, showed some very provocative photos.

Welp, that won't be soon forgotten.

Predictably, the Left lost their minds and clutched their pearls over these images. It's funny they don't get offended when grown men ride bikes naked in Pride parades. When that happens, it just celebrating love or something.

Dana Loesch, conservative pundit and media personality, also noticed the hypocrisy of the Left.

She's not wrong.

Exactly. Children are given access to these books without parent consent while they are at  school. Maybe they should focus their rage.

Don't give Democrats any ideas. They are already wacky enough.

While it's true it is best for sexually explicit images to never be available to kids, Greene did censor the images and thankfully, not many kids are watching Congressional hearings. Most kids go to the school library, though.

Bingo! The Left admits they think the books should be in schools so children have access to 'representation' of all sexual preferences. Greene is warning America against making choices like Hunter and that is a lesson we can all get behind.

Tags: DANA LOESCH HUNTER BIDEN MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP

