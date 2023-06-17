Dana Loesch credits Biden for 'the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard a politician say about guns'

Biden's Pa. event with Fetterman didn't generate enough energy to power a night...
Doug P.  |  2:17 PM on June 17, 2023
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

President Biden's had a heck of a week. First he absolved China's leadership of responsibility over the spy balloon that flew all across the U.S. (it was just an honest mistake or something), then he had a rather interesting event in Pennsylvania with Sen. John Fetterman and others. Up next was another gun lecture from the man who once advised people to fire the shotgun through the door. Biden flashed his level of firearm expertise with this take about stabalizing braces:

As usual most of the "fact-checkers" are busy combing through what Trump has been saying. Meanwhile, Dana Loesch spotted "the stupidest thing I've ever heard a politican say" -- and that's an incredibly high bar for Biden to clear and yet he did just that:

It's a safe bet that Biden will outdo himself the next time he talks about guns.

How many braces until a pistol becomes a howitzer, Mr. President? Stephen Gutowski of The Reload also spotted more BS coming from Biden about guns:

In other words Biden's lying or clueless -- most likely a lot of both.

