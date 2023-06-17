Dana Loesch credits Biden for 'the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard a politician say about guns'

President Biden's had a heck of a week. First he absolved China's leadership of responsibility over the spy balloon that flew all across the U.S. (it was just an honest mistake or something), then he had a rather interesting event in Pennsylvania with Sen. John Fetterman and others. Up next was another gun lecture from the man who once advised people to fire the shotgun through the door. Biden flashed his level of firearm expertise with this take about stabalizing braces:

BIDEN: "Made it harder for people buy stabilized brief— braces. Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun, makes it more, you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/97si7QLrr8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Joe Biden knows nothing about firearms:



"Made it harder for people buy stabilized brief— braces. Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun, makes it more, you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun."



pic.twitter.com/WHdvlEsfNp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 17, 2023

As usual most of the "fact-checkers" are busy combing through what Trump has been saying. Meanwhile, Dana Loesch spotted "the stupidest thing I've ever heard a politican say" -- and that's an incredibly high bar for Biden to clear and yet he did just that:

This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard a politician say about guns.



A plastic brace on a gun does not change the CALIBER OF THE GUN or the rate of fire. https://t.co/9PflgfDKBz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2023

It's a safe bet that Biden will outdo himself the next time he talks about guns.

Basically Biden believes that the more braces you put on your pistol, the higher caliber it goes. If you put enough braces on your pistol it will make it fire .950 JDJ #MORECALIBER #ALLTHECALIBERS #CHODECARTRIDGE https://t.co/BnGonhGsLu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2023

How many braces until a pistol becomes a howitzer, Mr. President? Stephen Gutowski of The Reload also spotted more BS coming from Biden about guns:

What the president says here about pistol braces isn't true. It's so garbled it doesn't even make any sense. A pistol brace is designed to be strapped to a shooter's forearm. It's used in place of a stock that's designed to be pressed against the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/6zgoB9rE4Y — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 17, 2023

Braces are designed to help stabalize a pistol that has a barrel under 16 inches long. Biden has reclassified pistols equipped with braces as "short-barrel rifles" by having the ATF declare they're designed and intended to be pressed against a shooter's shoulder. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 17, 2023

That matters because the National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA) defines rifles (and shotguns) not by the caliber of ammunition they fire but by whether they're designed and intended to be shouldered. So, braced pistols are regulated like rifles and shotguns under the NFA now. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 17, 2023

That means any that have a short enough barrel are considered to be NFA items. That means the owner must pay a $200 tax and register the gun with the ATF or face potential federal felony charges. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 17, 2023

Unlike the president says, though, the brace doesn't turn a pistol into a gun or increase the caliber of ammunition it fires. In fact, one option braced gun owners have to comply with Biden's ban is to get rid of the brace. The gun would still operate & wouldn't be an NFA item. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 17, 2023

In other words Biden's lying or clueless -- most likely a lot of both.

.@jaketapper we’ve got some politicians blatantly lying, gonna need some of that morally righteous indignation about lying politician being a liar https://t.co/Sc6HJt559r — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 17, 2023

