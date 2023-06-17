RATIO: ACLU says executed rapist and murderer should have received 'gender-affirming care'
Biden absolves China's leadership of responsibility for spy balloon

Doug P.  |  11:58 AM on June 17, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Everybody remembers not long ago when a Chinese spy balloon floated across the entire United States for several days, occasionally taking the time to just happen to hover high above sensitive U.S. military sites before heading out over the Atlantic Ocean where it was shot down.

However, that didn't happen before a trove of data was collected and transmitted to China. It was another embarrassment for Biden and his administration, but now the U.S. president is trying to make everybody believe it was actually an embarrassment for the Chinese leadership. Biden made the remarks today ahead of a campaign event in Pennsylvania:

As usual, there's what Biden says, and then there's what actually happened:

The White House is obviously determined not to let anything get in the way of Antony Blinken's trip to China this weekend (which was originally delayed because of the spy balloon issue), not even the reality about the CCP's spying effort

A recently completed investigation of the balloon’s debris found that Beijing’s capabilities are far more sophisticated than the U.S. had believed, said a current senior U.S. official and a former senior U.S. official briefed on the findings. 

“Their capabilities are significant,” one of the officials said, “better than we thought they were.” The analysis, led by the FBI, entailed reconstructing the balloon, which Biden recently described as “carrying two freight cars’ worth of spying equipment” as it hovered over the U.S. for nearly a week before it was downed on Feb. 4. 

The administration has also not released additional details about previous Chinese balloon flights. Asked why the administration has not released more information about the balloon, the administration official said: “I would not anticipate the release of sensitive information regarding the analysis of the balloon debris.”

FuzzyChimp

And Biden wants everybody to believe China should be the embarrassed party here?

The question then becomes why would Biden have allowed it to happen and then absolve CCP leadership of responsibility. 

If Biden's trying to make it look like China doesn't have the goods on him, he's doing a really bad job.

"God save the Queen" (not to mention the U.S.).

***

