Biden's Pa. event with Fetterman didn't generate enough energy to power a night light

Doug P.  |  1:28 PM on June 17, 2023
Screenshot from video

President Biden's campaign trip to Pennsylvania didn't exactly get off to a great start when, after landing, the president absolved China's leadership of responsibility for the spy balloon. Biden actually claimed that the ones who are "embarrassed" is the CCP leadership, because they didn't know where the balloon was or what was on board (suuure).

But the actual event later on was equally unreal, if not moreso. 

Here's Sen. Fetterman, who dressed for the occasion in his own way, introducing Biden:

All is well!

Can you feel the energy in the room brought on by moments like this?

The energy from all the rest of the people in the room was palpable. Oops, sorry, we meant to say the lack of energy.

Right? And here's Sen Fetterman introducing another member of Congress, which suffice to say led to whatever the word is for less than a smattering of awkward applause:

By the way, look for more of the White House making sure Biden's hanging out with Fetterman in the future:

Overall though, Biden sure does have his "priorities":

The reason couldn't be more obvious.

*** 

