Biden's Pa. event with Fetterman didn't generate enough energy to power a night light

President Biden's campaign trip to Pennsylvania didn't exactly get off to a great start when, after landing, the president absolved China's leadership of responsibility for the spy balloon. Biden actually claimed that the ones who are "embarrassed" is the CCP leadership, because they didn't know where the balloon was or what was on board (suuure).

But the actual event later on was equally unreal, if not moreso.

Here's Sen. Fetterman, who dressed for the occasion in his own way, introducing Biden:

Guys, we just got John Fetterman introducing Joe Biden. It went exactly as you expected. If the Lincoln-Douglas debates represented the pinnacle of American democracy Biden-Fetterman represents the all time bottom. pic.twitter.com/WNQGgnRLJ9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 17, 2023

FETTERMAN: "[Biden] is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegadation to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too. This is a president that is committed to infructure, yeah, and then on top of that the jewel kind of a law of the infration." pic.twitter.com/9kBdp9MKK7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

All is well!

Can you feel the energy in the room brought on by moments like this?

What is the worst thing in this clip?

A) Biden not knowing where he's going.

B) Biden's humorless "joke" and explanation.

C) Fetterman standing there in his gym clothes with his arms folded.

D) Other. pic.twitter.com/4SwH2QMSei — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 17, 2023

The energy from all the rest of the people in the room was palpable. Oops, sorry, we meant to say the lack of energy.

It's like the press conference suffered from some kind of nerve agent attack and no one detected it. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) June 17, 2023

Right? And here's Sen Fetterman introducing another member of Congress, which suffice to say led to whatever the word is for less than a smattering of awkward applause:

Senator John Fetterman: "It's a pleasure to be here and to introduce my friend, Congressman Boyle Bile."



(He means Rep. Brendan Boyle) pic.twitter.com/kNXX63loJh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

By the way, look for more of the White House making sure Biden's hanging out with Fetterman in the future:

The best way for the Biden campaign to make him fit for re-election is to keep putting him next to Fetterman. https://t.co/zrxKtHcJ96 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 17, 2023

Overall though, Biden sure does have his "priorities":

Biden showing up almost immediately in Philadelphia over a bridge collapse while still never having gone to East Palestine is his administration in a nutshell. He doesn't even try to hide his contempt for half the country. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2023

Biden is Johnny on the spot to Philadelphia. East Palestine, Ohio? No so much. https://t.co/strUbHzgyf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2023

The reason couldn't be more obvious.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!