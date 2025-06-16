Soy-Powered Leftist Calls for More ‘Recreational Terrorism’ Against ICE

One thing this editor will never understand is why people flock to TikTok to record and post themselves making explicit threats. OK, maybe this clown doesn't think his threats are "explicit," but he makes it pretty clear he'd like some people stationed on the roofs with AR-15s to take out ICE agents. He calls it "recreational terrorism," which we don't know how it differs from just "terrorism." Just remember, all of the violent rhetoric comes from the Right. They say stuff like this after President Trump was actually shot.

Leftist says people should embrace "recreational terrorism" and mount themselves on rooftops to "show their appreciation" (aka attack) ICE officers. @fbi @ICEgovpic.twitter.com/rnGTn3LA0A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2025

So California State Sen. Scott Wiener wants to make it a law prohibiting law enforcement from covering their faces. The reason they do that is that there are crazies like this around.

Well this guy is going to jail. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 16, 2025

He thinks he's the good guy. He's probably anti-gun as well, at least in his mind.

@FBIDirectorKash I know you're busy, but you might want to check in on this guy... pic.twitter.com/7nEkZVscU2 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) June 16, 2025

Another one who should be in jail. Imagine if Republicans were posting such content during the Biden administration. They’d be in jail for life already. — Xatanah (@xatanah1) June 16, 2025

If the left wants to have "recreational terrorism," then they should be prepared for us to have "recreational target practice." — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 16, 2025

We need renewed efforts to combat real domestic terrorism. — bzn2sfo (@bzn2sfo) June 16, 2025

According to a CNN study, there is no domestic terrorism. on the Left. It all comes from the Right.

Notice how the always encourage others to do it.. — RtJonesey (@RebsFinsUp) June 16, 2025

We did notice that.

They always want someone else to do it. Lazy assassin wannabes. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) June 16, 2025

Go buy a gun if you're so committed. Make sure to explain that you want it to kill federal agents. Don't lie on your form like Hunter Biden did.

