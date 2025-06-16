How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down...
VIP
Los Angeles Times Goes All-In on Sen. Alex Padilla's Stunt
Singer Belts Out National Anthem in Spanish in Protest at Dodgers Game, Tears...
Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston...
Newsweek: Poll Says More Americans Blame Trump for 'Unrest' in LA
Gov. Tim Walz Calls for Decency After Minnesota Lawmakers Shot
Moronic Moran: Ex-ABC ‘Journalist’ Says Objectivity Is Not a Job Requirement In the...
Stephen Miller Says the Actual Crisis at Hand Is the Work of Sanctuary...
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the...
VIP
The Erosion of American Family Bonds: How Leftist Culture Fuels Disrespect and Division
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10%...
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensue...
Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)
Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to...

Soy-Powered Leftist Calls for More ‘Recreational Terrorism’ Against ICE

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 16, 2025
Twitchy

One thing this editor will never understand is why people flock to TikTok to record and post themselves making explicit threats. OK, maybe this clown doesn't think his threats are "explicit," but he makes it pretty clear he'd like some people stationed on the roofs with AR-15s to take out ICE agents. He calls it "recreational terrorism," which we don't know how it differs from just "terrorism." Just remember, all of the violent rhetoric comes from the Right. They say stuff like this after President Trump was actually shot.

Advertisement

So California State Sen. Scott Wiener wants to make it a law prohibiting law enforcement from covering their faces. The reason they do that is that there are crazies like this around.

He thinks he's the good guy. He's probably anti-gun as well, at least in his mind.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

According to a CNN study, there is no domestic terrorism. on the Left. It all comes from the Right.

We did notice that.

Go buy a gun if you're so committed. Make sure to explain that you want it to kill federal agents. Don't lie on your form like Hunter Biden did.

***

Tags: ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down on Support for Gaza
Laura W.
Newsweek: Poll Says More Americans Blame Trump for 'Unrest' in LA
Brett T.
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves
Laura W.
Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston Classic (WATCH)
Warren Squire
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensues
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement