'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves

The Erosion of American Family Bonds: How Leftist Culture Fuels Disrespect and Division
Laura W. | 7:30 PM on June 16, 2025
Twitchy

God bless Texas ... Democrats. They just handed us the template for EPIC memes, y'all. They have introduced their new Vice-Chair of Finance, a young man named Kolby Duhon who was the former vice president of Young Democrats for America and former president of Texas Young Democrats.

The memes honestly create themselves at this point. Like, Texas Dems should've captioned that tweet with bow emojis, it was THAT perfectly gift wrapped.

Clearly, they thought nail polish would just be a step too far LOL!

*Chandler Bing voice* 'Could they BE any more tone deaf?' Are these the 'men' that Democrats think they need to reach?

That's got to sting.

The resemblance is kind of uncanny, if we're being honest.

ANNNNNND we are deceased!

Negative, ghost rider.

They're Democrats, that's asking entirely too much.

*giggle snort*

For real, maybe DOGE should look into this twenty-MILLION-dollar expenditure from the Democrats on a campaign to win back the straight male demographic, because this ain't it.

----------

