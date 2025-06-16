'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves

God bless Texas ... Democrats. They just handed us the template for EPIC memes, y'all. They have introduced their new Vice-Chair of Finance, a young man named Kolby Duhon who was the former vice president of Young Democrats for America and former president of Texas Young Democrats.

Advertisement

Introducing @KolbyDuhon, our new Vice-Chair for Finance of the Texas Democratic Party! pic.twitter.com/TOpAjNP9zU — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) June 15, 2025

The memes honestly create themselves at this point. Like, Texas Dems should've captioned that tweet with bow emojis, it was THAT perfectly gift wrapped.

What, no nail polish? 💅 — Mary The Grateful (@MaryTracy1101) June 16, 2025

Clearly, they thought nail polish would just be a step too far LOL!

Welp... I think we can safely guess why the blue team is having trouble pulling the generic bio-male demographic 🤣 — 🏴MechÆViking™ (@CybernetxViking) June 16, 2025

Yeah. This will win back men. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) June 16, 2025

You guys wasted your $20 million study on why men aren’t voting for the Democrats. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) June 16, 2025

But of course.



Your outreach to straight while male demographic is on point. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) June 16, 2025

*Chandler Bing voice* 'Could they BE any more tone deaf?' Are these the 'men' that Democrats think they need to reach?

Y’all are trolling right? My gosh…could you have picked a more ridiculous photo?! — 𝔽𝕣𝕠𝕫𝕖𝕟𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 🇨🇦 (@frozen_belle) June 16, 2025

Is this a joke? — Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) June 16, 2025

Kolby is a disappointment to his parents and this only adds to their shame. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) June 16, 2025

That's got to sting.

The resemblance is kind of uncanny, if we're being honest.

Peter’s Evil Twin needed a new job evidently! pic.twitter.com/YXCE0XfFMJ — 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿☘️An American Anglican, Esq. ⚓☧ (@AmericanPolack) June 16, 2025

Is this choice for finance because he can count all the way up to 58 genders?! https://t.co/0glR2sG9rd — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 16, 2025

ANNNNNND we are deceased!

Wil Wheaton is Kolby Duhon in ‘How to Blow $20 Million in a Single Post.’ — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 16, 2025

This is the point where you have to ask yourself if Texas Democrats have ever met any actual Texans. https://t.co/nv2aK4ggdo — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 16, 2025

Negative, ghost rider.

First:



LMAOOOOO



Second:



Why do they always need "vice chairs" for everything, does nobody commit to the job in that party? https://t.co/XEczNmdv4V — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 16, 2025

They're Democrats, that's asking entirely too much.

“Ladies, gentlemen, and other folx, the financial state of our party is fabulous!



Ok but seriously we are getting absolutely slaughtered.” https://t.co/PbtN1vmAj3 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 16, 2025

Advertisement

*giggle snort*

BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA!!



This will bring the young men swarming to the Democrats. https://t.co/LlgtpSbfpc — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 16, 2025

Congratulations on gifting the Republican Party of Texas the best ad ever. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 16, 2025

I think he/she/it/they/them/zhe/catself/puffette sums up the Democrat party perfectly.

Great going Dems.

You really captured your essence here. https://t.co/R0GXxOGoT1 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) June 16, 2025

For real, maybe DOGE should look into this twenty-MILLION-dollar expenditure from the Democrats on a campaign to win back the straight male demographic, because this ain't it.

----------

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda. Help us continue exposing Democrats’ plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.